Next-Gen Acura RDX Hybrid Is Coming In A Couple Years, But Production Of The Current One Is Being Suspended Soon Thanks To Suppliers That Can't Make Key Parts

One of Acura's most successful modern vehicles has been the RDX compact crossover, the first generation of which launched in 2006 with a turbocharged engine and the brand's SH-AWD system. The second-gen RDX was more boring in every way, but Acura righted the ship with the third-gen model in 2018, which once again featured a turbocharged engine and attractive styling. Eight years on the RDX is getting pretty old, and in 2025 it suffered a 26.2% sales slump, though it was still Acura's second-best-selling vehicle, and almost 740,000 have been sold in the U.S. across all three generations.

Luckily a brand new RDX is on the way, with Acura showing off a teaser image to journalists on an annual video conference call detailing Honda's end-of-year performance and what we can expect from the brands in 2026. The automaker also confirmed the next-gen RDX will be the first Acura to get a two-motor hybrid system, which the crossover definitely needs to be competitive. But there's one issue so far: the next-gen RDX will be coming out "within the next couple years," but production of the current model will be suspended at some point this year.