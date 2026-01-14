Next-Gen Acura RDX Hybrid Is Coming In A Couple Years, But Production Of The Current One Is Being Suspended Soon Thanks To Suppliers That Can't Make Key Parts
One of Acura's most successful modern vehicles has been the RDX compact crossover, the first generation of which launched in 2006 with a turbocharged engine and the brand's SH-AWD system. The second-gen RDX was more boring in every way, but Acura righted the ship with the third-gen model in 2018, which once again featured a turbocharged engine and attractive styling. Eight years on the RDX is getting pretty old, and in 2025 it suffered a 26.2% sales slump, though it was still Acura's second-best-selling vehicle, and almost 740,000 have been sold in the U.S. across all three generations.
Luckily a brand new RDX is on the way, with Acura showing off a teaser image to journalists on an annual video conference call detailing Honda's end-of-year performance and what we can expect from the brands in 2026. The automaker also confirmed the next-gen RDX will be the first Acura to get a two-motor hybrid system, which the crossover definitely needs to be competitive. But there's one issue so far: the next-gen RDX will be coming out "within the next couple years," but production of the current model will be suspended at some point this year.
Not many details yet
Acura says that's because "several suppliers are no longer in the position to keep supplying key parts." Hopefully Acura will be able to build enough RDXs before the production halt to tide things over until the next-gen model reaches dealers, but in the meantime, the brand's representatives pointed out that the RSX electric crossover will be on sale in the second half of this year, giving buyers in that segment at least one option from Acura.
No details about the RDX's two-motor hybrid system have been given yet, but it should be a similar setup to what's in cars like the Honda Civic and CR-V. Acura says it's part of the brand's strategy to offer a broad range of powertrain options to its customers, but it's unclear whether the RDX will be hybrid-only, or if there will also be a gas version. As for the styling, we can see headlights like those of the RSX, a jutting-out chin, prominent rear shoulders, and a large spoiler atop the tailgate. It looks pretty great, so far. Like Honda and Acura have done with many other models, expect to see a "prototype" get revealed later this year, representing 98% of the final production car's styling. More importantly than the exterior styling, the fourth-gen RDX should get the brand's new Asimo OS infotainment system, finally ditching the crappy touchpad of the current RDX.