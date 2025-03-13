2025 Acura ADX Won Me Over With Affordable, Honest, And User-Friendly Luxury

The ADX comes standard with a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4 with VTEC that produces 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque, and it's mated to a continuously variable transmission with paddle shifters. The engine is similar to the Civic Si and Integra mill, but it's less powerful due to a different compression ratio and valve timing, instead matching the Honda CR-V in output. It's no powerhouse, but front-wheel-drive ADXs are EPA rated at 26 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 28 combined, so it offers reasonable economy (all-wheel-drive models lose one mpg on each rating).

The ADX weighs between 3,369 pounds and 3,611 pounds depending on drive wheels and trim level, so it's around 300 pounds heavier than the Integra and 200-400 pounds heavier than an equivalent HR-V. When I floor the accelerator, at least in my ADX A-Spec Advanced AWD test car, it's really slow from a stop and it's impossible to chirp the wheels even when I brake-torque it. Unfortunately the optional all-wheel drive system isn't Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive, and at $2,000 I really don't think it's necessary in the ADX. Like any good VTEC engine, the ADX's turbo four produces its max horsepower at 6,000 rpm, but redline is just 500 rpm beyond that, so the slight shove that VTEC provides is short-lived in the ADX. The steering wheel–mounted paddle shifters are a nice touch, but I found the ADX to be most responsive with the gear selector in S mode.

Official 0-to-60-mph times aren't yet published, but I'd guess it's solidly in the 8-second range, so it's not going to win you any drag races. Chuck the ADX into a turn and it goes where I point it, though without any particular sense of joy or playfulness. It's totally capable, and it doesn't feel like it's going to understeer off the road or flip over, so it's agreeable enough. Yes, it also has brakes. They do a good job slowing the ADX, and the squishy break pedal further promotes a smooth driving character.