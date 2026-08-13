Acura Nexera Vision Concept Previews The Next Era Of Acura Design, But Not A New Sports Car
While you may associate Monterey Car Week with extremely rare and expensive hypercars, a lot of more "normal" automakers use the week to show off new models or concepts, and display race cars and classics from their heritage fleets. Pretty much every year, Acura takes the opportunity to reveal something new, usually a concept that previews an upcoming production model or design language. This year's debut is the Nexera Vision concept, a wonderful compact sports car that, before you ask, decidedly is not a preview for a new production sports car, Acura says.
But you will see some of the Nexera's design elements on roadgoing Acuras very soon. It was developed at the Acura Design California studio in Los Angeles, with the project led by Yasutake Tsuchida, Acura's new creative director and vice president of design. The first new production model under his direction is the fourth-generation RDX that's coming out within the next 18-or-so months. "We are using the 40th anniversary of Acura as a springboard to our future, with the Acura Nexera Vision serving as the design language for future Acura models," Tsuchida said in a press release.
Full disclosure: Acura invited me to drive down to Honda's headquarters in Torrance so I could see the Nexera in its design studio a few weeks before Car Week.
It looks sharp
Though it may not directly foreshadow an S2000 successor or Supra competitor, the Nexera "demonstrat[es] Acura's commitment to performance." It's a really great shape, unlike anything we've seen from Acura before, though there are shades of first-gen Integra and RSX. The pointy nose is dramatically raked, and the twin triangular headlights are only visible when turned on, otherwise hidden underneath the Matte Titanium paint.
Aerodynamics you can really see have become a big part of modern car design, and the Nexera uses a trendy air channel in the nose that looks really great. The slim fish-like mouth isn't an intake, instead filtering air up and across the hood, with the channel split by some LED stripes. Those curvy front fenders provide a really excellent view out, and even though it has a sizable dash-to-axle ratio, the car is so low and the front end relatively short enough that navigating parking lots would be fine.
Shades of Sera
The sides are largely unadorned, with soft haunches, a slim vertical vent element in the doors and a thick carbon-fiber side skirt that catches some light. (Also finished in forged carbon are the lower parts of the fascias, the door sills, and lots of the interior.) The 22-inch wheels are Acura's first center-locks, and it has carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes. The Nexera's curvy greenhouse is really fab, with the whole thing being made out of glass like a Toyota Sera. Also like the Sera, the Nexera has butterfly doors, and the side windows flow up into the roof panels as one huge piece, but unlike the Sera there aren't sections of the windows that actually roll down. Good luck getting take-out.
There is a slim rear window, but the rear deck of the Nexera starts pretty high up. The rear end peaks at a sharp point, accentuated by taillights that match the shape of the headlights. That shape, by the way, is meant to look like Acura's "A mark" logo. An active rear spoiler pops up at speed, and the diffuser is prominent but cleanly designed.
Not enough pink
The interior of the Nexera is a lot more concept-y than the exterior. The bucket seats are molded into the structure of the car, like on the Ferrari F80 and other extreme supercars, to give it a super-low seating position. Instead of moving the seat, the yoke-style steering wheel and pedals are adjustable. There's a curved display in front of the driver, a couple buttons on the wheel and paddles behind it, and potentially a button or two in the spear-like center console, but otherwise there's nothing to distract you from driving.
Strictly a two-seater, the Nexera has a parcel shelf behind the seats with an integrated storage compartment. Acura's design team used a lot of sustainable materials like Alcantara made with recycled polyester, recycled aluminum, and CircuLeather, which is real leather using hides that are by-products of the food industry. At the end of CircuLeather's life cycle, it can be repurposed as fertilizer. Though the interior is largely greyscale, there are some pops of hot pink on the seatbelts and other small accents, but none of it is enough.
The Nexera will make its debut at The Quail on Friday, August 14, and it will be on display for public view at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Concept Lawn on Sunday. As for the production RDX that we'll see some of its design cues on, we still don't have a set reveal timeline yet — back in January, Acura said it would be out "within a couple of years." I was able to see a design model of the final exterior styling, and it looks great. It also can't come soon enough.