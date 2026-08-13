Acura Nexera Vision Concept Previews The Next Era Of Acura Design, But Not A New Sports Car

While you may associate Monterey Car Week with extremely rare and expensive hypercars, a lot of more "normal" automakers use the week to show off new models or concepts, and display race cars and classics from their heritage fleets. Pretty much every year, Acura takes the opportunity to reveal something new, usually a concept that previews an upcoming production model or design language. This year's debut is the Nexera Vision concept, a wonderful compact sports car that, before you ask, decidedly is not a preview for a new production sports car, Acura says.

But you will see some of the Nexera's design elements on roadgoing Acuras very soon. It was developed at the Acura Design California studio in Los Angeles, with the project led by Yasutake Tsuchida, Acura's new creative director and vice president of design. The first new production model under his direction is the fourth-generation RDX that's coming out within the next 18-or-so months. "We are using the 40th anniversary of Acura as a springboard to our future, with the Acura Nexera Vision serving as the design language for future Acura models," Tsuchida said in a press release.

Full disclosure: Acura invited me to drive down to Honda's headquarters in Torrance so I could see the Nexera in its design studio a few weeks before Car Week.