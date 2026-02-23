2026 Mazda CX-5 Is Bigger And Better To Live With, But Not Better To Drive

Mazda addressed prior complaints about the small interior and polarizing technology by lengthening the CX-5's wheelbase and its overall length by 4.6 inches to 110.8 inches and 184.6 inches, respectively. Those are just numbers on a computer screen without proper context, but in practice, as someone who stands 6-foot-8 tall, the new CX-5 has a roomier back seat than almost any other compact crossover I've been in. I was able to comfortably sit behind my preferred driving position, and could have stayed there for hours if need be. There's even standard 40/20/40-split rear seatback for maximum versatility, and rear air vents are standard on all trim levels above the base 2.5 S for maximum comfort.

The confusing infotainment interface was another primary gripe about the outgoing CX-5, so Mazda did a full 180 with the infotainment system for the third generation, ditching the scroll wheel-based setup for a new touchscreen and redesigned infotainment system that does away with almost all physical controls in the center stack. The only physical buttons are a hazard light button, a button for the front defroster, and a button for the rear defroster. There isn't even a volume knob, which is occasionally annoying, but it's made less annoying for the driver thanks to intuitive physical buttons on the steering wheel. It now has Google Built-In, and though Mazda only includes a one-year subscription for connected services, you can always use your cell phone's data plan for Mazda's Vehicle Connect Services like remote start.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

My press car is a top trim Premium Plus, which is the only trim that comes with the hulking 15.6-inch center screen. The user interface is intuitive to operate and feels more like you're using your smartphone than a typical automotive infotainment system. There's always a bar at the bottom of the screen that has basic HVAC functions like temperature and fan speed, as well as shortcuts to system settings, vehicle settings, navigation, phone mirroring, the home screen and the main menu.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The surround-view camera system is excellent, and it's easily pulled up by a dedicated steering wheel button. The biggest flaw with the infotainment, aside from the lack of a volume knob, is the pixelated rotatable graphic on the home screen. On the bigger screen, it looks like a graphic from a PS3 game, but it's possible that could change with an over-the-air update. Overall, I actually really like using the CX-5's new infotainment system.