Rear-Wheel-Drive Mazda EZ-60 Crossover Offers Edgy Styling With Either Full EV Or Range-Extender Powertrains

Mazda has sold the attractive and luxurious midsize electric EZ-6 sedan in China for about a year now in both EV and range-extender hybrid forms, and it will make its way to Europe as the Mazda 6e this summer. This week at the Shanghai Auto Show Mazda revealed a new midsize rear-wheel-drive crossover called the EZ-60 that will share the EZ-6's platform and powertrains. While not many details are available yet, Mazda says it will have an estimated 372-mile range for the EV and a bladder-busting 620 miles in the gasoline range-extender model, both on the Chinese EV cycle.

Mazda has never sold a compelling battery electric vehicle here in the United States. The closest thing we ever got was the wacky MX-30, which had a pitiful 100-ish mile electric range, but the EZ-6 and the new EZ-60 both step Mazda's EV game up in a big way compared to the lowly MX-30. Mazda partnered with Chinese automaker Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. to develop its latest stylish electrified models, which means they are also built in China, and the EZ-60 is only announced to be sold in China as of now.