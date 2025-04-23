Rear-Wheel-Drive Mazda EZ-60 Crossover Offers Edgy Styling With Either Full EV Or Range-Extender Powertrains
Mazda has sold the attractive and luxurious midsize electric EZ-6 sedan in China for about a year now in both EV and range-extender hybrid forms, and it will make its way to Europe as the Mazda 6e this summer. This week at the Shanghai Auto Show Mazda revealed a new midsize rear-wheel-drive crossover called the EZ-60 that will share the EZ-6's platform and powertrains. While not many details are available yet, Mazda says it will have an estimated 372-mile range for the EV and a bladder-busting 620 miles in the gasoline range-extender model, both on the Chinese EV cycle.
Mazda has never sold a compelling battery electric vehicle here in the United States. The closest thing we ever got was the wacky MX-30, which had a pitiful 100-ish mile electric range, but the EZ-6 and the new EZ-60 both step Mazda's EV game up in a big way compared to the lowly MX-30. Mazda partnered with Chinese automaker Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. to develop its latest stylish electrified models, which means they are also built in China, and the EZ-60 is only announced to be sold in China as of now.
Styling that aids aero as well as aesthetics
At nearly 16 feet long the EZ-60 is about six inches longer than a Hyundai Ioniq 5. Its styling is primarily dictated by aerodynamic constraints — there's air passages at the front of the hood, for instance — but it still manages to look seriously sharp. The angular front end uses an uncharacteristically inoffensive application of the oh-so-trendy split headlight concept that allows for an unbroken light bar that starts in the high-mounted DRLs and continues across the front of the vehicle, accenting Mazda's signature grille shape. The silhouette is reminiscent of the CX-70 and CX-60 with a sharply raked rear window, and the EZ-60's rear is both more aggressive and less fussy. Plus it's shown here in purple, which is a win for color lovers.
The EZ-60 should be a capable performer, with a claimed 50/50 front/rear weight distribution and four-wheel independent suspension with electronically controlled dampers. Mazda says it incorporates the brand's renowned driving enjoyment ethos of Jinba-Ittai, which refers to the connection between horse and rider — that basically means it should be more engaging to drive than its competitors.
Brimming with tech
The EZ-60 sets itself apart from the EZ-6 sedan with a wider 26.5-inch 5K central touchscreen display that spans unimpeded across the simple dashboard. A 23-speaker 3D sound system has a nifty party trick — there are speakers in the headrests of both front seats, which isn't all that revolutionary, but both the driver and passenger can simultaneously listen to different music through those headrest-integrated speakers. Mazda has been using speakers integrated into its headrests for decades, all the way back to the original MX-5 Miata in 1990. Other tech features include a 3D head-up display, and automatic parking that can be activated from outside the vehicle just by using your voice.
It's hard to know if the EZ-60 would sell well here in the U.S., but given the success of the similarly handsome and similarly sized Ioniq 5 I'd expect the EZ-60 to find plenty of buyers if Mazda does eventually bring it over, or at least something like it. But with the EZ-60 not even announced for Europe yet, don't hold your breath.