8-Year-Old Mazda 3 Sales Soaring Along With Gas Prices

In Mazda's July 2026 sales report, its sole sedan and one of its oldest models, the Mazda 3, nearly doubled its sales over last year while the brand's SUVs almost universally slid. The Japanese automaker sold 3,903 Mazda 3s in the U.S. last month, up a whopping 87.5% compared to July last year. Isolating for the more popular sedan version, sales are up 91.8% year-over-year whereas the slightly more expensive hatchback grew 77.4%.

Looking at the same metric for Mazda's other products, everything except the entry-level CX-30 —which is arguably little more than a lifted Mazda 3 hatchback — saw drops in sales. The CX-50, CX-70, CX-90, and even that shiny new CX-5 all fell, resulting in Mazda selling 18% fewer SUVs overall than it did compared to July 2025.

More surprising than the whole "sedan up, SUVs down" dynamic is the fact that the sedan in question is objectively ancient. Despite its design still looking pretty fresh, the current Mazda 3 came out all the way back in 2018 — I remember because it was the subject of my very first automotive press launch back when I first started writing about cars for a living. This makes it eight years old, and for reference, the generation of Mazda 3 before this one lasted five. We're frankly overdue for a new one, and we have been for quite some time.