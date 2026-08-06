8-Year-Old Mazda 3 Sales Soaring Along With Gas Prices
In Mazda's July 2026 sales report, its sole sedan and one of its oldest models, the Mazda 3, nearly doubled its sales over last year while the brand's SUVs almost universally slid. The Japanese automaker sold 3,903 Mazda 3s in the U.S. last month, up a whopping 87.5% compared to July last year. Isolating for the more popular sedan version, sales are up 91.8% year-over-year whereas the slightly more expensive hatchback grew 77.4%.
Looking at the same metric for Mazda's other products, everything except the entry-level CX-30 —which is arguably little more than a lifted Mazda 3 hatchback — saw drops in sales. The CX-50, CX-70, CX-90, and even that shiny new CX-5 all fell, resulting in Mazda selling 18% fewer SUVs overall than it did compared to July 2025.
More surprising than the whole "sedan up, SUVs down" dynamic is the fact that the sedan in question is objectively ancient. Despite its design still looking pretty fresh, the current Mazda 3 came out all the way back in 2018 — I remember because it was the subject of my very first automotive press launch back when I first started writing about cars for a living. This makes it eight years old, and for reference, the generation of Mazda 3 before this one lasted five. We're frankly overdue for a new one, and we have been for quite some time.
A sign of the times
The Mazda 3's unexpected, newfound popularity is probably macroeconomic. Fuel prices continue to soar as the war in the Middle East rages on, and while the country isn't mathematically in a recession, a K-shaped economy means for most people, things aren't going great. It's no wonder, then, that more people walking into a Mazda dealership in 2026 are gravitating toward its smallest, cheapest product.
And not for nothing, even eight years in the Mazda 3 is a genuinely good, fun, and surprisingly nice economy car. Jalopnik's in-house buying guru Tom McParland once called it "the best car for a new driver." The lack of a hybrid option dates it as does the small infotainment screen, but it's a delight to drive and the interior design looks like it could've been drawn up yesterday.
That said, the Mazda 3 won out big as a function of sales growth, and SUVs still make up a much bigger piece of the overall pie. 3,903 Mazda 3s sold last month is way more than expected but as a straight tally, the CX-5 still wins out at as the brand's bestseller by a long shot, moving 12,068 units over the same period. If things keep moving in the same direction and the gap keeps closing, though, we might be in for a renaissance for not just the Mazda 3, but smaller, more affordable sedans in general.