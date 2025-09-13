The Mercedes SLS AMG Owes Its Existence Partially To A Dodge Viper

So, Mercedes SLS, your DNA test is back. It shows you possess some genetic material from the Dodge Viper, just as you'd thought. However, it's more complicated than you being long-lost siblings. Yes, you share some ancestry thanks to your common forebear, DaimlerChrysler. But we'd suspected that your similar proportions and long snouts were more than a coincidence, and our testing uncovered that deeper connection.

Now, we want to be clear. Your structures are entirely different. The Viper uses a tubular steel frame surrounded by fiberglass panels, while you, Mercedes SLS, feature an aluminum space frame covered with aluminum body panels, along with polyurethane bumpers and sill covers. The Viper has a frankly gargantuan pushrod V10 and a manual transmission, which is about as different as it gets from your double-overhead cam V8 and dual-clutch automatic transaxle. Then there are your gullwing doors, a trait found in zero Vipers.

Here's the truth. You were born from the remnants of 14 Dodge Vipers, torn apart by AMG's engineers to test the parts that would create you and all other Mercedes SLSs, including brakes, axles, and power trains. The Viper's tubular chassis made such part-swapping child's play. Each of these Frankensteined Vipers, which the AMG designers called "T cars," was taken to the Nürburgring Nordschleife for instrumented testing. Later, there also was testing in other parts of the world.

I hope this puts your mind at ease. You were never meant to be the next generation of Dodge Viper — you were always destined to be your own car. But you do owe a debt of gratitude to the Vipers sacrificed to give you life.