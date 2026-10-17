These 7 New Cars Have The Longest And Most Comprehensive Warranties
Car people across the country are well aware that the economy is once again in shambles. In addition to oil prices remaining through the roof and showing no signs of coming back down anytime soon, used car prices have also climbed to pandemic levels once again. It wasn't good then, and it's not good now. And while certain used cars are bucking the trend of getting more expensive with time, some car shoppers may feel incentivized to buy new during such times.
If that's you, then one of the best ways to protect the massive investment that is purchasing a brand-new car is to ensure you have a good warranty. The best warranties you'll find these days tend to be from Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai. They have plenty of good cars, from the sleek Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the affordable Kona to the massive Kia Telluride and the surprisingly compelling K4.
Most other brands' warranties aren't much to write home about. Unless you're shopping for luxury cars, that is. You'll find great warranties on rides like the Cadillac Optiq, the brand-new Rivian R2, and the sporty Acura Integra Type S.
2027 Hyundai Ioniq 5
While Hyundai may once have been known for lackluster reliability on its budget-focused lineup, the Korean automaker has since worked hard to rehabilitate its brand. That work involved the creation of some truly impressive machines, like the all-electric Ioniq 5, but it also came with a major revamp of its warranty. Hyundai calls it "America's Best Warranty," and it's hard to argue otherwise: few other brands even come close to offering as generous a warranty on their new vehicles. This warranty package includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, and five years of roadside assistance with no mileage limit. For hybrids and EVs, like the 2027 Ioniq 5, Hyundai also offers a 10-year/100,000-mile hybrid/EV battery warranty.
The Ioniq 5 would be well worth the recommendation even without such a comprehensive warranty. For one, it remains competitively priced thanks to Hyundai's decision to drop the price by nearly $10,000 in late 2025. This came shortly after the Trump administration ended the $7,500 EV tax credit, and helped keep the Ioniq 5 one of the most accessible electric SUVs on the market. Today, a base Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range starts at $35,250, and it gets you a whole lot.
In base form, you get a 168-horsepower single-motor RWD setup, which gets about 245 miles of range, though you can unlock more power and a 318-mile range for an additional $2,500. It's neither sprightly nor slow in base configuration, and it still makes for a comfortable daily driver, while the interior looks and feels super spacious. The seats are comfortable, and the design is pleasantly minimalist. Features like a 12.3-inch touch screen display, heated front seats, and automatic high-beam headlights make it feel like you're easily getting your money's worth.
2027 Kia Telluride
Kia offers largely the same warranty you'll find on cars from Hyundai, its sister company. That leaves the 2027 Kia Telluride with an impressive and comprehensive warranty package, including a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, and a five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan. The roadside assistance coverage is slightly less generous than what Hyundai offers, but it won't matter for most drivers.
The three-row 2027 Kia Telluride starts at $39,190, and it comes in a whopping 10 trims. It's also completely redesigned for the 2027 model year and has seats for seven or eight, depending on the configuration. The base LX trim comes with front-wheel drive only (as does the SX trim), and every gas-powered trim uses the same 2.5-liter turbo-four that produces 274 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. AWD is a $2,000 option on the S and EX trims. All other trims get all-wheel drive as standard.
Even the lower trims are equipped with tons of features. The LX gets a 12.3-inch touch screen with navigation, mixed synthetic leather and cloth upholstery, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two wireless device charging pads, and a suite of driver-assistance features, including stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, pedestrian and cyclist detection, and more. The S trim adds a hands-free power liftgate, and the EX gets ventilated front seats. On the higher trims, you get more tech, more luxury, and more off-road features. Most drivers are probably best suited to a mid-tier EX or X-Line EX, depending on budget and needs.
The Telluride is roomy, and even the third row feels habitable to adults. While it feels ponderous, the Telluride is also decently quick, achieving 0 to 60 mph in just 7.4 seconds. The hybrid's worth driving, too.
2027 Genesis GV70
Genesis is owned by the Hyundai Motor Group and benefits from its best-in-class warranty. That means the highly rated 2027 GV70 gets even more appealing with its 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty. This luxury compact SUV is a great introduction to the world of luxury cars, and it's reasonably priced (for something that is, you know, a luxury item) at $49,350 for the base 2.5T AWD trim. From the outside, you can clearly see the sophisticated and highbrow feeling the designers wanted this SUV to evoke, and they succeeded spectacularly.
The GV70 is both sporty and supremely comfortable, thanks to its mix of a potent powertrain, delightful driving dynamics, and a ritzy interior that spares no expense to wreathe passengers in a combination of high-quality materials and supportive seats. The base powertrain consists of a 300-horsepower turbo-four paired with all-wheel drive and a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. This combination has oodles of panache, enabling a 0 to 60 time of just 6 seconds. Sure, that's not supercar-quick, but you can accelerate to highway speeds without hesitation, and you can even punch it while you're there to pass dawdlers.
Upgrading to the available twin-turbo V6 (375 horsepower) requires opting for the 3.5T Sport Prestige or 3.5T Prestige Graphite trim. The extra power and 80 pound-feet of additional torque allow for even more spirited driving, and the handling keeps up with this extra verve eagerly. An adaptive suspension on these trims makes the ride all the smoother, too.
Riding in a GV70 means delighting in features like synthetic leather upholstery, a 27-inch display, wireless device charging, and — in higher trims — a premium Bang & Olufsen stereo. Of course, there are downsides, like the SUV's subpar 22 combined mpg and the tight rear row.
2026 Mitsubishi Outlander
As one of the worst-selling brands on the American market, Mitsubishi has been failing to impress over the last decade or so — many of its vehicles are in desperate need of refreshes, complete reimaginings, or just plain old retirement. But one thing the Japanese automaker is doing right is backing its cars with warranties that match those of Hyundai.
The 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander is a serviceable — if uninteresting — three-row compact SUV that's backed by a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, a five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance program, and a two-year/30,000-mile limited maintenance plan. There are seven trims overall, and the base ES 1.5T 2WD trim starts at just $29,995. No matter the trim, you get the same powertrain, composed of a 174-horsepower turbo-four engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). You can opt for front- or all-wheel drive on most trims. The CVT is, like many of its kind, none too pleasing. It drones constantly and isn't exactly quick to deliver power. At least it helps the Outlander stay reasonably fuel-efficient to the tune of 28 mpg combined, so maybe we can forgive the poor, loud thing.
While the Outlander has consistently been in the bottom half of its class rankings, it's by no means a terrible vehicle. It has a lot of fierce competition and doesn't shine the way some compact exemplars do, but it still serves its purpose as a daily driver (and one with seven seats, at that). In the $32,345 LE trim, you get some decent features, like synthetic leather upholstery, a surround-view camera, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touch screen. Material quality isn't high, and third-row space is limited, but it's still a practical SUV.
2027 Rivian R2
The 2027 Rivian R2 is the EV maker's long-awaited follow-up to the massive R1S and R1T that debuted for the 2022 model year, and the R2 might be even better than you'd hoped. All currently announced R2s will be covered by the brand's four-year/50,000-mile comprehensive warranty and an eight-year/120,000-mile battery and drive system warranty.
As for the R2 itself, it has everything people loved about the original R1s distilled into a more manageable and more affordable two-row SUV. It's not just an R1 clone, though. The R2 has a completely different platform from the R1 and features new designs and new motors. It's also lighter than you might expect at just under 5,000 pounds. The base trim is known as Standard, and it comes with a single motor and rear-wheel drive. It packs 350 horsepower and 355 pound-feet of torque, enabling a speedy 0 to 60 time of 5.9 seconds. The R2 Premium and R2 Performance are each faster and more powerful than the last. The Premium trim has a dual-motor AWD setup that produces 450 horsepower and hurtles from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, while the Performance trim boasts a mean 656 ponies for a 3.6-second 0 to 60 mph sprint.
These SUVs aren't just fast, though. They have a respectable driving range of between 275 miles (R2 Standard) and 345 miles (R2 Standard RWD Long Range). They're also full of Rivian charm and style. There's lots of cubby storage, and passenger space is bountiful, without compromising cargo capacity. You'll find wood in the higher trims, and even the base trim is handsomely designed. Synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a 15.6-inch touch screen are standard. The R2 starts at $44,990, and the top-tier Performance trim goes for $57,990.
2026 Acura Integra Type S
The 2026 Acura Integra Type S is loads of fun, and it's also backed by one of the better warranties out there. Acura backs the Integra Type S with a four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty, a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a four-year/50,000-mile roadside assistance program. While this isn't quite as enticing a warranty suite as some of the entries above, it's still better than the field at large. Among sporty sedans, the Integra Type S is easily one of the best.
It may not be the most opulent sport sedan out there, sure. Rivals like the BMW M2 and Mercedes-AMG CLA-Class have it beat in that regard. It's also not the fastest in a straight line, coming in at 5.1 seconds for the 0 to 60 sprint, but its real strength lies in its top-of-the-line handling. The Integra Type S is a joy to drive, whether you're in the city schlepping groceries around town or out on winding mountain roads taking in scenic vistas and sweeping curves.
The best part? The 2026 Acura Integra Type S is one of increasingly few cars on the road with an honest-to-goodness manual transmission, and boy, is this six-speed engaging. It channels the 320 horsepower delivered by the 2.0-liter turbo-four with pleasure, and the clutch is oh so smooth.
The Integra Type S really only has one trim, which is a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you'll come in close to its $53,900 price tag; on the other, you lose out on the fun of full customization and upgrades. Not a bad deal for a sedan so sweet. Lush synthetic suede upholstery adds some class to the interior, and features like heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and wireless device charging make the Integra Type S feel upscale.
2027 Cadillac Optiq
As it turns out, some of the industry's best warranties are found on luxury vehicles, and the 2027 Cadillac Optiq is another stellar example of a great car backed by a great warranty. Cadillac offers a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper limited warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain limited warranty on all new cars and SUVs. Electrified Caddies additionally get an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty on the battery.
For years, Cadillac has tried to fight its reputation for making cars your grandparents would own, and the Cadillac Optiq may just be the car that attracts younger buyers. That's because it has a striking but distinctly Cadillac exterior design, isn't huge by SUV standards, and has a stellar interior that's both comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. It also has a decent range at up to 317 miles, and it charges quickly on a DC fast charger, capable of adding 81 miles of range in just 10 minutes. That's not the fastest EV charging on the market, but it's nothing to shake a stick at.
There are three powertrain options: a rear-wheel-drive model that produces 315 horsepower, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model that bumps the power up to 440 ponies, and the absurdly beefy Optiq-V's souped-up dual-motor option, which produces 519 horsepower and enables a 0 to 60 mph sprint of about 3.4 seconds. The non-V models aren't sluggish, either, with the dual-motor one making the same dash just 0.9 seconds slower.
It rides smoothly and is responsive, with well-weighted steering. That's a welcome relief in a market with numb-steering EVs everywhere. Inside, a 33-inch display is the centerpiece of the cabin, and there's a 19-speaker AKG stereo. Super Cruise, wireless device charging, and synthetic leather upholstery come standard, which makes the $49,995 price tag sting less.