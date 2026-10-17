These 7 New Cars Have The Longest And Most Comprehensive Warranties

Car people across the country are well aware that the economy is once again in shambles. In addition to oil prices remaining through the roof and showing no signs of coming back down anytime soon, used car prices have also climbed to pandemic levels once again. It wasn't good then, and it's not good now. And while certain used cars are bucking the trend of getting more expensive with time, some car shoppers may feel incentivized to buy new during such times.

If that's you, then one of the best ways to protect the massive investment that is purchasing a brand-new car is to ensure you have a good warranty. The best warranties you'll find these days tend to be from Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai. They have plenty of good cars, from the sleek Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the affordable Kona to the massive Kia Telluride and the surprisingly compelling K4.

Most other brands' warranties aren't much to write home about. Unless you're shopping for luxury cars, that is. You'll find great warranties on rides like the Cadillac Optiq, the brand-new Rivian R2, and the sporty Acura Integra Type S.