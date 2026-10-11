What Features Do You Wish Automakers Would Add To Their Cars?

This week's question was inspired by the "CD" or "Cocoa Dispenser" featured on Santa's sleigh in the holiday classic, "The Santa Clause." Even at six years old, I was quietly sitting in the theater, questioning the physics of how it worked and why it wasn't flying off of the cup holder all over everyone's laps. It's a Christmas movie though, so magic probably kept it in place.

With Michigan currently enveloped in its prime crisp fall weather, a cocoa dispenser sounds delightful. But while the chill is welcomed, the season brings along another real problem: the setting sun that blinds you during westbound travels on your evening commute or evening errand runs.

The solution is quite simple, and comes from an already existing feature. My 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS 400 has a handy little sunshade that one can deploy electronically for the rear window. Now what if automakers did something like that, for the front window?

Yes there are laws about "obstructing a driver's view," but some of us licensed humans are smaller than what the average car is manufactured and catered to, so the existing flip-down visors, often don't do anything for us. The shade would cover that extra space between existing visors and the bottom of the windshield. Gone would be the days of awkwardly maneuvering the visor into position to ineffectively block a small area of the sun. A little button could electronically deploy this shade, to a designated safe length down the windshield, in an effort to fight the glaring sun. An alternative could be something like an electrochromic sunroof for the windshield, but obviously one that doesn't go fully opaque.

So, what feature(s) do you wish automakers would actually add to their cars? What would seal the deal on a new car if an automaker added it to an options sheet? Give us the details in the comments below.