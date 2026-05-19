These Are The Long-Gone Car Features You Wish Automakers Still Had Today

Features can be a boon and yet also a crippling pain to our driving enjoyment. For those of us that don't consider vehicles just a vessel moving us from place to place, some car features make for a pleasant addition, like Bluetooth connections for media players, which were once CD players to 8-tracks to plain radio, or heated and ventilated seats. Then there are the features that take you away from the ethereal connection that is you, the car, and the road, like the horrible vibration of your seat every time you pass a traffic cone in a construction zone, or trying to find the heat controls in various menus while trying to keep an eye on the road and the car in a straight line... but I digress.

There was a time when things were simpler, or at least had more personality than whatever AI assistant is now controlling your vehicle. And (unlike commenter Brian) we appreciate a little nostalgia in a world that constantly promotes the idea of newer is better.

Over the weekend I asked you to tell me what long-gone car features you wish automakers still had today. From analog dials, knobs and buttons, to cushy velour interiors — as one commenter pointed out, it was like a trip down memory lane.

Without further adieu, the long-gone car features you miss.