These Are The Features You Use In Your Car The Most

By Ryan Erik King
New modern house and garage with late model car on residential driveway, wet from rain. Solidago/Getty Images

While cars are designed to get us from point A to point B, we have our preferences in how we get there and the experience we like to have behind the wheel. We asked our readers earlier this week what feature in their car they use the most. Ignoring a few condescending responses, like "steering wheel" or "drive," the comments focused on the features that make driving as effortless as possible.

Not too effortless, though — we still want to be the ones in control. The most popular features make driving as intuitive as breathing, whether it be finding your way around a new city without letting go of the wheel or keeping your favorite playlist blaring over the speakers while keeping your eyes glued to the road. You could drive another car without these creature comforts, but it just wouldn't feel the same. Without further ado, here are your most used car features:

Yes, Android Auto is that good

Close-up of a user interacting with the Android Auto pairing interface on the digital display inside a BYD electric car at an auto show in Penang. TY Lim/Shutterstock

Use the most is easily Android Auto. It's set to start up literally every time I start the car so it is in use for nearly 100% of my driving. In terms of something I'm more prone to turn on/off, that would be Automated Cruise Control. ACC is easily my favorite advancement in modern car tech, I would give up AA/CP before I give up ACC.

Submitted by: engineerthefuture

An old-fashioned USB port

Modern car interior. Wireless charging for phone and USB port inside car interior. Best Auto Photo/Shutterstock

Maybe I'm just that old school, or maybe it's just that I resented the clunky interface on my 07 Miata, or maybe it's just that CarPlay is too much effort; but the ol' iPod plugged in direct with the ol' USB cable and having a recent-ish full size screen and the dial controller to work it. Iron-age Tech Bliss for me.

Submitted by: DungBeetle62

Performance Mode goes a long way

A blue 2024 Volkswagen Golf R photographed in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. Elise240SX / Wikimedia Commons

This looks to be a bit of an outlier, but here goes: any performance mode that can be engaged by the driver. I have a '24 Golf R and it defaults to "Sport" mode every time it is started. I always, and I mean always, hit the "R" button on the steering wheel to engage "Race" mode because it tightens the steering and suspension and opens the exhaust a bit to make the car sound so much better. Given how so many cars have some driver customization, many have a mode for doing this. Sure, it probably makes no sense in a car marketed for comfort, but if you have a car that is performance-oriented, why not use that feature?

Submitted by: Mike-NB

An electronic parking brake makes manual driving easier

A red 2016 Mazda 3 sedan parked on a residential street Almanzanaras / Wikimedia Commons

These are subtle and useful features. My 2017 Mazda with a manual transmission will automatically release the electronic parking brake once certain conditions are met. It also has a super convenient Walkaway Lock system – all you need to do is walk away and the car will lock itself. I probably use those features 90% of the time.

Submitted by: Stephen.

Bluetooth is always reliable

Close up view of smartphone in windshield car holder. Timnewman/Getty Images

Bluetooth.

It connects and plays music every time I'm in the car. It helps with phone calls. It's the feature that any car I get has to have. And now that I have a car that actually has CarPlay, it's even more important. CarPlay needs Siri, which I'll never use. So good 'ole Bluetooth is essential.

Submitted by: dolsh

Driver memory auto-reset is always convenient

Modern car interior with open drivers door, featuring black fabric seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, textured plastic dashboard, and chrome trim around controls and handles. ArtBohuto/Shutterstock

Driver memory auto-reset aids most when having a two-driver automobile. It's a nice to have luxury, that returns the seat up-down, tilt, forward-back, and steering wheel in-out, tilt to precisely your last preference.

Remote back hatch-open/close button ranks second most useful luxury.

Standard equipment used most is A/C.

Most unused feature is remote garage door buttons.

Submitted by: rex

Heated seats are nearly everywhere for a reason

The seat controls on the 2014 Jaguar XJL's infotainment system Michael Sheehan / Wikimedia Commons

As someone who spent the vast majority of my driving life in base model Subarus (and the occasional 1st gen CRV), heated seats are the main "amenity" feature I use.

I know they're in pretty much any car these days but they are the peak of automotive excellence.

Submitted by: HiMyNameIsJayAgain(Again?)

A panoramic sunroof is only second to a convertible

The panoramic sunroof on a Cadillac XT5 Jimboy Junio

Easy, I love the panoramic sunroof in my XT5. Not only is the roof completely glass giving the interior a nice open feeling, it also opens really wide and gives me the closest feeling to a convertible without actually having a convertible. I use it every day weather permitting.

Submitted by: Jimboy Junio

Comment(s)

Recommended