These Are The Features You Use In Your Car The Most

While cars are designed to get us from point A to point B, we have our preferences in how we get there and the experience we like to have behind the wheel. We asked our readers earlier this week what feature in their car they use the most. Ignoring a few condescending responses, like "steering wheel" or "drive," the comments focused on the features that make driving as effortless as possible.

Not too effortless, though — we still want to be the ones in control. The most popular features make driving as intuitive as breathing, whether it be finding your way around a new city without letting go of the wheel or keeping your favorite playlist blaring over the speakers while keeping your eyes glued to the road. You could drive another car without these creature comforts, but it just wouldn't feel the same. Without further ado, here are your most used car features: