These Are The Features You Use In Your Car The Most
While cars are designed to get us from point A to point B, we have our preferences in how we get there and the experience we like to have behind the wheel. We asked our readers earlier this week what feature in their car they use the most. Ignoring a few condescending responses, like "steering wheel" or "drive," the comments focused on the features that make driving as effortless as possible.
Not too effortless, though — we still want to be the ones in control. The most popular features make driving as intuitive as breathing, whether it be finding your way around a new city without letting go of the wheel or keeping your favorite playlist blaring over the speakers while keeping your eyes glued to the road. You could drive another car without these creature comforts, but it just wouldn't feel the same. Without further ado, here are your most used car features:
Yes, Android Auto is that good
Use the most is easily Android Auto. It's set to start up literally every time I start the car so it is in use for nearly 100% of my driving. In terms of something I'm more prone to turn on/off, that would be Automated Cruise Control. ACC is easily my favorite advancement in modern car tech, I would give up AA/CP before I give up ACC.
An old-fashioned USB port
Maybe I'm just that old school, or maybe it's just that I resented the clunky interface on my 07 Miata, or maybe it's just that CarPlay is too much effort; but the ol' iPod plugged in direct with the ol' USB cable and having a recent-ish full size screen and the dial controller to work it. Iron-age Tech Bliss for me.
Performance Mode goes a long way
This looks to be a bit of an outlier, but here goes: any performance mode that can be engaged by the driver. I have a '24 Golf R and it defaults to "Sport" mode every time it is started. I always, and I mean always, hit the "R" button on the steering wheel to engage "Race" mode because it tightens the steering and suspension and opens the exhaust a bit to make the car sound so much better. Given how so many cars have some driver customization, many have a mode for doing this. Sure, it probably makes no sense in a car marketed for comfort, but if you have a car that is performance-oriented, why not use that feature?
An electronic parking brake makes manual driving easier
These are subtle and useful features. My 2017 Mazda with a manual transmission will automatically release the electronic parking brake once certain conditions are met. It also has a super convenient Walkaway Lock system – all you need to do is walk away and the car will lock itself. I probably use those features 90% of the time.
Bluetooth is always reliable
Bluetooth.
It connects and plays music every time I'm in the car. It helps with phone calls. It's the feature that any car I get has to have. And now that I have a car that actually has CarPlay, it's even more important. CarPlay needs Siri, which I'll never use. So good 'ole Bluetooth is essential.
Driver memory auto-reset is always convenient
Driver memory auto-reset aids most when having a two-driver automobile. It's a nice to have luxury, that returns the seat up-down, tilt, forward-back, and steering wheel in-out, tilt to precisely your last preference.
Remote back hatch-open/close button ranks second most useful luxury.
Standard equipment used most is A/C.
Most unused feature is remote garage door buttons.
Heated seats are nearly everywhere for a reason
As someone who spent the vast majority of my driving life in base model Subarus (and the occasional 1st gen CRV), heated seats are the main "amenity" feature I use.
I know they're in pretty much any car these days but they are the peak of automotive excellence.
A panoramic sunroof is only second to a convertible
Easy, I love the panoramic sunroof in my XT5. Not only is the roof completely glass giving the interior a nice open feeling, it also opens really wide and gives me the closest feeling to a convertible without actually having a convertible. I use it every day weather permitting.
