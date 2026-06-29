These Are The Features You Would Sacrifice To Make Modern Cars Cheaper

Capitalism is at it again and as things have continued to get more expensive, the things we purchase are getting to be more cheaply made. It's rather disappointing when the $50,000 vehicle you bought five years ago was nicer than the $50,000 vehicle you purchased in the year 2026. And that's if you can even afford a $50,000 vehicle, which currently stands as the average new car price.

The average used car price doesn't feel that much cheaper either as it now sits at $30,000. The problem arises from vehicles that are more expensive to make thanks to tariffs, safety features and technology, and many are much larger than their past examples. Throw in that automakers have been making less of them over the years as well, and you have the perfect storm in the form of an awful car market.

But what if we were willing to give up those luxuries and niceties? If we sacrificed some of these features could we make a car cheaper today? Many of you said no, but if it was possible, Jalops came in with long lists of features they'd be happy to part with for a cheaper vehicle. Here are some of the best answers.