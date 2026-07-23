The Convenience Features Our Readers Say Are So Useful, They May As Well Be Necessities

The fact that something isn't necessary doesn't make it wrong to appreciate or even enjoy that thing. Pretending otherwise is just dumb. There's more to life than pure survival, and if there wasn't, why would ancient hunter-gatherers bother making art? Sometimes it's just nice having nice things, but sometimes, things you don't technically need make your life so much better, it's hard to imagine choosing to live without them. Even when it comes to cars.

That's why we recently asked you which car convenience features ended up being so useful, you feel like they're now necessities. There were, of course, a few comments that took a more literal approach to the question, but for a bunch of car enthusiasts posting comments on the internet, there was a lot less, "I guess some kind of suspension and perhaps an electric starter would be nice," than could be expected. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.