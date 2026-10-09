Shooting A Rocket Into Space Now Cheaper Than Hiring An Oil Tanker, And It's Not Because Space Travel Got Less Expensive

Seven months into Republicans' senseless war with Iran, you've probably read more than your fair share of articles about how pricey gas and diesel have gotten, and just as many explaining why this thing or that thing is making oil expensive. But the economic effects of this war go far beyond fuel prices. The shipping industry is also experiencing an oil tanker shortage, and as a result, shipping costs have absolutely exploded. According to Bloomberg, if you want to hire a tanker to go from the U.S. to China, it now costs more than it would to shoot a rocket into space.

That may be hard to imagine since space is so far away, but here's how Bloomberg explained it:

That journey costs about $80 million, compared with $74 million for a standard SpaceX Falcon 9 launch, shipbroker Gibson said this week. The same amount of money could have bought a near-identical tanker outright earlier this year. The eye-watering prices are the result of a global tanker shortage that is getting worse with every additional barrel of oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. For weeks now, supertanker markets have been in the middle of a boom the likes of which industry veterans have never seen. Brokerage SSY says that, even after adjusting for inflation, rates are now the highest since the first supertankers hit the world's oceans in the 1960s — surpassing the tanker wars of the 1980s, when Iran and Iraq attacked commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Indeed, $80 million is more than $74 million, but as eye-catching as that is in a headline, the much more concerning part is that next sentence, where Bloomberg says it now costs as much to rent a tanker as buying one outright did earlier this year. Not pre-Covid or a couple of decades ago. Just this year. Imagine walking up to the airport rental counter six months from now and finding out a Sentra costs $24,000. Not good.

Let's also not miss the next paragraph emphasizing that, even if you adjust for inflation, commercial shipping rates are the highest they've been since supertankers were first invented. And when it's more expensive than ever to move oil around the world, that only pushes oil (and therefore fuel) prices higher than they'd be otherwise.