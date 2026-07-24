You Know Gas Is Expensive When Even Republican Voters Stop Supporting A War In The Middle East
Modern Republican presidents love going to war in the Middle East, and generally speaking, Republican voters love it when they do. Weeks after Trump attacked Iran, about 70% of Republicans and Republicans who prefer to be called Independents said they approved of Trump's decision, just like they overwhelmingly supported both invasions of Iraq and the war in Afghanistan. With gas prices back over $4 a gallon once again, though, even self-identified MAGA Republicans are losing faith. According to the latest Politico poll, about 2/3 of MAGA voters say they no longer believe the war is worth the economic cost.
Apparently, you can only bury your head in the sand for so long before reality starts to set in. Back in May, Politico's polling found only about half of MAGA Republicans said the war was worth it. Two months later, that figure had fallen another 13 points. MAGA support for ending the war regardless of the cost is also up 7 percentage points, which means about one in every five MAGA voters is ready to be done with the war no matter what.
Politico also spoke with "one person close to the White House" who said what only the most die-hard of Trump supporters refuse to admit:
The White House is "at a maximum level of frustration right now, and I was told by very senior people that the president is now fully aware that the only way to the victory that he wants is completely politically impossible. The American people just will not support the kind of escalation it would take at this point," said one person close to the White House, granted anonymity to discuss private conversations. "We've got more dead Americans and a politically impossible situation."
Additionally, Politico found that "[a]cross the country, 57 percent of Americans say the cost of living is worse than they 'can ever remember it being.'" But hey, at least we don't have one of those silly lady presidents.
Looking toward November
There's probably an entire book to be written about MAGA voters ignoring the obvious until they get hurt too, but Republicans have a much bigger problem on their hands right now. Politico has also found that "[a] plurality of Americans — 46 percent — say the change in gas prices will impact how they plan to vote come November." More importantly, "just under 40 percent said they are considering voting for a different party than they normally would, including 49 percent of MAGA Republicans and 57 percent of non-MAGA Republicans."
Whether that will actually happen in November remains to be seen, but apparently, the belief that the worst Republican is still better than the best Democrat can only survive as long as it's cheap to pour gas or diesel into their Chevrolet Suburbans and Ram 2500s. The same poll also found that in 13 of the most competitive district races this November where gas prices have risen more than the national average, nine have Republican representatives whose seats look a lot less secure than they may have been a few months ago.
Republican campaigns also appear to be in a bit of a pickle, even beyond the general public overwhelmingly opposing the war. Americans by and large didn't think much about what gas cost before Trump started bombing Iran, making it hard for the average person to accurately estimate how much more expensive gas has gotten. On average, voters think prices have risen more than they have, but Republican voters are split. Those who identify as MAGA are far more likely to underestimate how much more expensive gas has gotten than Republicans who don't like the MAGA label.
As one Arizona Republican strategist told Politico, "It is a particularly tough dance that many Republican candidates will have to endure for the next three months. How do you feel the pain of your voters without feeling the wrath of Donald Trump?"
Time to break out the world's smallest violin.