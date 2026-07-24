You Know Gas Is Expensive When Even Republican Voters Stop Supporting A War In The Middle East

There's probably an entire book to be written about MAGA voters ignoring the obvious until they get hurt too, but Republicans have a much bigger problem on their hands right now. Politico has also found that "[a] plurality of Americans — 46 percent — say the change in gas prices will impact how they plan to vote come November." More importantly, "just under 40 percent said they are considering voting for a different party than they normally would, including 49 percent of MAGA Republicans and 57 percent of non-MAGA Republicans."

Whether that will actually happen in November remains to be seen, but apparently, the belief that the worst Republican is still better than the best Democrat can only survive as long as it's cheap to pour gas or diesel into their Chevrolet Suburbans and Ram 2500s. The same poll also found that in 13 of the most competitive district races this November where gas prices have risen more than the national average, nine have Republican representatives whose seats look a lot less secure than they may have been a few months ago.

Republican campaigns also appear to be in a bit of a pickle, even beyond the general public overwhelmingly opposing the war. Americans by and large didn't think much about what gas cost before Trump started bombing Iran, making it hard for the average person to accurately estimate how much more expensive gas has gotten. On average, voters think prices have risen more than they have, but Republican voters are split. Those who identify as MAGA are far more likely to underestimate how much more expensive gas has gotten than Republicans who don't like the MAGA label.

As one Arizona Republican strategist told Politico, "It is a particularly tough dance that many Republican candidates will have to endure for the next three months. How do you feel the pain of your voters without feeling the wrath of Donald Trump?"

Time to break out the world's smallest violin.