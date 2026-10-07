World's Oil Reserves 'Scarily Thin' As Houthi, Hormuz Attacks Push Oil Back Over $100 A Barrel

Oil has definitely gotten more expensive since Republicans started their senseless war with Iran. But even if we're already paying over $6 a gallon for diesel, oil prices haven't risen nearly as much as they would have if countries around the world hadn't been pulling every lever at their disposal to keep prices in check, including releasing their petroleum stockpiles. That's given oil markets more of a cushion, but that may be about to change. According to Reuters, "industry executives," told an economic forum in London that global stockpiles are dwindling, raising the risk that fuel prices may soon rise even further.

We've known for a while that the U.S. doesn't have much oil left in its strategic reserve. In addition to being close to the practical floor, frequently draining and refilling the caverns as previous administrations have done means continuing to release oil from the reserves risks irreparably damaging the caverns the oil is stored in. According to Yahoo Finance, however, that hasn't stopped Trump from announcing plans to release another 40 million barrels in the coming months. Apparently, the rest of the world isn't doing much better, either.

Speaking at this year's Energy ⁠Intelligence Forum in London, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said, "Less than ​6 billion barrels of commercial inventories remain today, with the vast majority not practically available, so the system is ​already straining." Unfortunately for all of us, the bad news doesn't stop there. As Reuters put it: