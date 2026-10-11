Car Battery Labels Explained: What Every Letter And Number Means

Every product comes with an information label of some kind. Even a piece of fruit has a Monroney sticker of sorts affixed to it telling you its make, model, and place of origin. Basic info for a basic banana. And then we have things like car batteries.

How complicated can it be? It's simply a bulky box you swap out of your car for another bulky box, right? Oh, that's just the installation. Before that, we need to check the label to know whether the new battery is compatible, and that's where things become less simple. Car batteries may look like the same square pegs, but they're less straightforward than the AAAs or AAs needed for a TV remote.

Vehicles, internal-combustion and electric alike, need a starter battery, that familiar black block. These 12-volt batteries are commonly made of lead-acid or absorbent glass matt (AGM), but some autos have lithium-ion starter batteries. The general rule is to stick with AGM or lithium-ion if that was the factory spec, while lead-acid batteries can be swapped out for either.

Now that we know the kind of battery we need, here's the fun part: translating the label. In addition to the brand and part number, you'll also find these abbreviations: CCA, CA, RC, and Ah. Although these size indicators and ratings are required, how they're presented on the battery (font, size, color, etc.) is up to the label maker. Still, they all mean the same thing, though some are more important than others.