What Are Cold Cranking Amps On A Car Battery, And How Many Do You Really Need

Although internal combustion engines rely on burning fuel and air to run, they do need some help starting up in the first place. In the old days, that could mean standing outside your car and getting the engine's internal parts moving by turning things yourself with a metal crank. The impetus behind developing the first electric starter, fitted to a 1912 Cadillac, came when one of Cadillac founder Henry Leland's friends was killed as a result of an accident that occurred when he was trying to crank-start a car. Leland turned to Charles Kettering, who developed the auto industry's first electric starter.

The starter now used electricity to first start turning the engine, but it had to get that electricity from somewhere, and that led to the development of the modern car battery. Today, a battery's ability to help get a car engine spinning in cold temperatures is measured in cold cranking amps (CCA). To be exact, cold cranking amps, per Interstate Batteries, reflect how much a battery can give at 0 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 seconds while sustaining a voltage of at least 7.2 volts."

As for how many you need, one cold cranking amp per cubic inch of engine displacement is best. However, this is another one of those cases where your best bet is to follow manufacturer recommendations. In the cold, you don't want to have to be deciding if you need a new battery or just a jump start when it won't work.