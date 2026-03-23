Costco Vs. Walmart Car Battery Warranties: What They Promise (And What Owners Say Is Reality)

If you have a car, chances are you've been in the market for a battery — usually at the worst possible time, like right before work or on a road trip. When those moments arrive, Walmart and Costco look like obvious value plays: recognizable names that can be found nationwide and often undercut prices at dealers or parts shops.

Looking at car battery prices for my own 2024 Honda Pilot, only $9.01 separates Walmart's $189 EverStart Platinum AGM battery and Costco's $179.99 Interstate Superior AGM battery. At first glance, the two seem close enough that price alone won't settle it — especially since both advertise multi-year limited warranties. But that's where the real differences start to matter.

Small details — like what a "limited" warranty actually covers, battery return policies, and whether installation is part of the equation — can matter more than the $9 gap. And arguably most importantly, let's see what customers have to say about these batteries and the storefronts. Before you make your next battery purchase, consider the following.