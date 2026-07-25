What's The Difference Between An AGM And A Flooded Lead-Acid Car Battery?

The most common and longest-running type is the lead-acid. Inside, lead plates are submerged in an acid bath of sulfuric acid and water. When charged and discharged, the chemical reaction inside stores and releases energy, and hydrogen and oxygen are released as byproduct gases, which is why they must be properly vented. They must also be mounted upright so as to avoid leakage, and in some instances, need occasional topping off with water. They typically range between $80 to $180 (or more, depending on size and CCA, or cold-cranking amps, and brand), and are vulnerable to vibration damage.

On the other hand, AGMs have lead plates that are separated by, you guessed it, fiberglass matt. No spa day for them. They're sealed, valve-regulated, cannot spill, and can be mounted in almost any orientation. Because they don't let out gasses, they're safer in places like under a seat or in a trunk, and deal with vibration far better — they're a much better choice for choppier environments like boating.

AGMs have the upper hand is many ways. They're better at dealing with extreme temperature change (such as in cold weather) and sustained load, have more consistent CCAs, and while a lead-acid unit can deal with around 200 to 300 deep discharges before wearing out, AGMs can manage 400-600 more.

Glass-filled pricing starts on the higher-end of the lead-acid range and typically tops out around $400, or more, depending on brand. But they typically last 5-8, or sometimes 10 years, whereas lead-acids only last three to five years (or less). Cherry on top: because of AGM's lower internal resistance (as low as 2%), they have increased voltage and recharge faster. Meanwhile, lead-acids have around 10-15% internal resistance.