Can Hot Weather Drain Your Car Battery?

The world's only getting hotter, and you may have heard that temperature affects your battery. So if you leave your car parked out in the hot sun, is it possible that by the time you come back, the battery will be flat? Should you keep your jump cables handy every time there's a heat wave – whether or not you have a charger?

The good news is that heat doesn't do anything to your car battery's actual charge, so there's no risk of it going flat and needing to be jumped. The bad news is that sustained high temperatures will slowly damage the battery over time, shortening its lifespan. So while you won't notice an effect on any given day, you may find that you need to buy an entirely new battery after only a few years, when it should have lasted a few years more. Even if your battery finally dies on a cold winter day, the culprit might well have been the last few summers.