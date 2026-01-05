Why Car Batteries Fail When It's Freezing (And How To Prevent It From Happening)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The concept of a battery is not a new one, and it may in fact date back more than a couple thousand years. However, it was a French physicist named Gaston Planté, who in the mid-19th century was the first to incorporate the ingredients still used today in many batteries: sulfuric acid and lead. Standard 12-volt car batteries are composed of six cells, with each responsible for converting chemical reactions into usable electricity. Put simply, when lead plates inside the cells are combined with sulfuric acid, ions are released, producing the power you use to start your vehicle. However, just because many batteries use the same technology doesn't mean they're all equal, as Consumer Reports says these are the best car batteries.

While generally a very reliable source of energy, the chemical processes inside a car battery don't work as well in frigid temperatures. This is because cold weather inhibits those reactions inside the cells that are necessary to generate electricity. Those ions, which must move to create electricity, are suddenly struggling to navigate a thick chemical sludge within the cells. This causes both a reduction in capacity and power, potentially leaving you stranded. Fortunately, there are ways to mitigate this problem, reducing the chances you'll go to start your car and hear that dreaded clicking sound from a starter starved for energy.