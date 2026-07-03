The Pros And Cons Of Making The Switch To A Lithium Starter Battery

Perhaps you've seen lithium batteries being used in boats and in RVs as "house batteries" to keep the appliances running. We even think they're an integral part of a good RV solar power setup. In fact, some people have also swapped out the lead-acid batteries in their cars for lithium ones, and they often work just fine. But could a 12V lithium battery be used in your car instead of your old lead-acid one? And is it worth making the switch?

Lithium batteries have several advantages over lead-acid ones. For one thing, they're usually smaller and lighter than their lead-acid counterparts. They can also be mounted in virtually any position since they rarely leak. This is also why they're less of a problem for the environment, in addition to generally being less toxic — especially lithium iron phosphate-based ones. Lithium batteries can also last for several years longer than lead-acid ones. They require less maintenance and don't corrode, either. They don't self-discharge as fast as lead-acid batteries, meaning they can be stored for much longer.

Lithium batteries do cost more up front, however, and you may have to get a new alternator or add other components, such as a voltage regulator, along with the battery. They don't charge in extremely cold temperatures, though some manufacturers have workarounds for that. Whether you should make the switch really depends on your circumstances.