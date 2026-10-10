6 New Cars With Payments That Cost Less Than $500 Per Month

As we mentioned this summer, sub-$500 new car payments are becoming few and far between. In fact, during Q2 of 2026, the monthly new car payments hit a record $777. Yet with a little time — and a little math — we've managed to turn up six vehicles that fit the bill.

Of course, a big enough down payment can bring almost any car's monthly payments below $500, so we tried to be more realistic. What we've done is assume the average Q2 down payment of $5,815, the average APR of 7%, no trade-in, and a loan term of 72 months. The actual average length of a new car loan is 70.4 months, but we've rounded that up to fit into typical automaker loan calculators. This fits with the trend for longer and longer loans, too. Nor are we taking into account taxes and other incidentals.

Here's an example: If you're looking for an electric vehicle that meets our criteria, the 2027 Kia EV3 – which starts at just $31,385 including its $1,495 destination fee — is available for a relatively affordable $436 per month. And you still get a fair amount of range, since entry-level FWD EV3 has EPA ratings that include a range of 221 miles at 127 MPGe city/103 MPGe highway/115 MPGe combined. For comparison, if you absolutely must drive a Tesla, the least expensive one, the RWD Model 3, would set you back $555 per month (based on its MSRP of $36,990 and $1,390 destination charge. Its EPA numbers combine a 321-mile range with an efficiency line of 147/130/139.