Why The Ford Maverick Went With Unibody Construction Instead Of Body-On-Frame

If you're a "real-truck-has-to-be-body-on-frame" type of person, then the Ford Maverick may not be your cup of tea. While both unibody and body-on-frame designs have their fair share of pros and cons, plenty of people love the Maverick because it's nearly the perfect little truck. The Maverick was never really conceived with the traditional pickup customer in mind – Ford's target audience was a typical urban or suburban driver who was also open to buying a truck for the first time.

Being the "right size" and offering easy parking and maneuverability were important considerations for the Maverick's development team. So were fuel efficiency, reasonable weekend capability, and an accessible price point. Besides, the Maverick was never intended to be a rugged, go-anywhere, do-anything kind of truck (Ford already had the midsize Ranger and full-size F-150 for that). Therefore, opting for a unibody design made a lot of sense from the development team's perspective. And why not make the most of it by using the production scale and cost benefits of the company's existing C2 unibody platform that underpinned the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport?

Not only did the unibody construction allow the Ford Maverick to deliver a very car-like ride, but it did so without compromising too much on the utility front. Sure, it may not have the towing or hauling capabilities of a body-on-frame Ranger or F-150, but the compact's 1,500 pounds of payload and 4,000 pounds of towing capacity (with the optional 4K Tow Package) aren't all that bad, especially considering its cousin, the Bronco Sport, only has a maximum towing capacity of 2,700 pounds.