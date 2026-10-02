Man, The Electric Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is Gonna Be So Freakin' Good

Right off the bat, we can tell this is the Turbo GT because of the prominent fixed spoiler on the tailgate just above the taillights, in place of the active spoiler on the standard Turbo. The V8-powered Turbo GT has a big spoiler at the top of the rear glass and a tiny little lip spoiler at the base of it, and I'd guess the EV's setup is so configured for aerodynamic reasons — having a spoiler at the top would certainly cut into range. I'll never get tired of seeing performance aero like this on an SUV.

Hancock/Jalopnik

The visible lower section of the front bumper is the same as a standard Turbo, but the GT might have larger intakes in the upper corners of the front end, obscured by that white wrap. Something is covered up on the front fenders; it could be a new driver-assist camera, or a small vent. The rear diffuser is also covered up, so that could be a bit more aggressive as well. The gas Turbo GT gets awesome titanium center-exit exhaust, which obviously the EV can't have, but maybe it'll have a unique generated sound profile.

This Cayenne seems to be painted in Miami Blue, a distinctive color that isn't yet available through the EV's Paint to Sample program, and the Turbo GT will surely get some other specific styling options and color and material choices. Finally, the wheels are a new design with holes in the spokes, and on this car they wear Pirelli P Zero R tires (already an option on the standard Turbo). The wheel arches might be a smidge wider, too.