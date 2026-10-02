Man, The Electric Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is Gonna Be So Freakin' Good
Ask anyone who's driven one, and they'll tell you that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is one of the most impressive cars on the market. On paper, and when looking at it, the Turbo GT doesn't seem like it's hugely different from a regular Cayenne Turbo, but oh boy is it. You'd be hard pressed to find many sports cars that are more satisfying to drive on a back road while being equally good as a daily driver, let alone find any SUVs that are as dynamically capable, so I'm quite excited that Porsche is working on a Turbo GT version of the new Cayenne Electric, which is already fantastic.
How do we know that's happening? Well, our spy photographers caught one with almost no camouflage (and other prototypes have been getting spied for over a year now). As with the gas-powered Turbo GT, the electric one will almost surely be exclusively offered with the Cayenne EV's Coupe body style. There aren't a ton of visual changes we can see, but we've still got plenty to talk about here.
Who doesn't love an SUV with a wing?
Right off the bat, we can tell this is the Turbo GT because of the prominent fixed spoiler on the tailgate just above the taillights, in place of the active spoiler on the standard Turbo. The V8-powered Turbo GT has a big spoiler at the top of the rear glass and a tiny little lip spoiler at the base of it, and I'd guess the EV's setup is so configured for aerodynamic reasons — having a spoiler at the top would certainly cut into range. I'll never get tired of seeing performance aero like this on an SUV.
The visible lower section of the front bumper is the same as a standard Turbo, but the GT might have larger intakes in the upper corners of the front end, obscured by that white wrap. Something is covered up on the front fenders; it could be a new driver-assist camera, or a small vent. The rear diffuser is also covered up, so that could be a bit more aggressive as well. The gas Turbo GT gets awesome titanium center-exit exhaust, which obviously the EV can't have, but maybe it'll have a unique generated sound profile.
This Cayenne seems to be painted in Miami Blue, a distinctive color that isn't yet available through the EV's Paint to Sample program, and the Turbo GT will surely get some other specific styling options and color and material choices. Finally, the wheels are a new design with holes in the spokes, and on this car they wear Pirelli P Zero R tires (already an option on the standard Turbo). The wheel arches might be a smidge wider, too.
It'll definitely be expensive
But what about performance? The Cayenne Turbo Electric already has 1,139 horsepower, which is a pretty high bar to cross. The 1,109-hp Taycan Turbo GT has almost 100 horses more than a Turbo S, so let's say the Cayenne Turbo GT Electric might have around 1,200 hp, if not more. Its 2.4-second 0-to-60-mph time will probably drop by a couple ticks, and I wouldn't be surprised if Porsche goes after a new Nürburgring record. Expect upgrades to the steering, brakes, chassis and Active Ride suspension system that should make this already excellent SUV even better to drive.
We probably won't have to wait long to see the Turbo GT get unveiled, especially given how this car is devoid of any real camouflage. Maybe it will debut at the Paris Auto Show in a few weeks, or at the LA Auto Show in November. At least we know that it'll definitely be expensive. The V8 Turbo GT starts at $217,150, over $45,000 more than a Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe; with the Turbo Electric Coupe costing $170,350, it seems like a sure bet that the Turbo GT Electric will come in at around $220,000.