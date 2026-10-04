7 Top-Rated Motorcycle Museums To Visit In The US

In 2023, America lost the National Motorcycle Museum — a national icon and main attraction in Anamosa, Iowa — to financial issues. It was founded by John Parham in 1989 and contained a collection of over 500 bikes, many of which were sold via Mecum Auctions just days after the museum closed. That's no isolated case, as there have been many heartbreaking automobile museum closures from across the country. While any good auction house can find new homes for rare and collectible bikes, it can't tie together an exhibit that documents motorcycle history in a meaningful or relatable way.

Luckily, the seven museums in this article are still around to do exactly that. These are the top-rated motorcycle museums in the country, including well-known venues like the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and lesser-known ones like the Solvang Vintage Motorcycle Museum. Each one is open to visitors and got picked for the strength of its collection, as well as an excellent TripAdvisor rating (none ranked below 4.4 out of 5 stars at the time of writing). Plus, just for good measure, the list also contains two runners up: a temporary exhibit at The Peterson and a small museum hidden inside a Mississippi Honda/Yamaha dealer. For a true motorcycle enthusiast, every museum in the list is worth the visit.