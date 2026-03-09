10 Automotive Museum Closures That Are Heartbreaking

Automotive museums are a testament to our century-long passion for cars, trucks, and motorcycles, and for the joy of driving them or even just admiring them as they roll by. The exhibits in our favorite automotive museums remind us of vehicles from our youth, or perhaps those driven by our grandparents or neighbors. The top-rated car museums can also recall bygone eras, such as the age of muscle cars, or they might display famous race cars, movie vehicles, and memorabilia.

Running a car museum is a tough business, though. First, a museum needs a good location. A large collection takes a lot of space to display, preferably with room to get the cars out of the aisles for "exercise" and special events, and the facility also needs to be easy for the public to get to. Marketing can be expensive, and the museum needs staff, including mechanics. Ideally, the building housing the collection offers temperature and humidity control, which adds cost. Many institutions run on thin profit margins, relying on gift shops and event rentals to make ends meet.

Thus, even well-known automotive museums beloved by visitors can close in truly heartbreaking fashions. All of this is true even in the best of times, but when events in the wider world take a turn for the worse — such as during the COVID-19 pandemic – the effects on a car museum can be devastating. Also, as we'll see below, museums often fail to survive the passing of their owners, which can lead to a collection being sold off. This is doubly sad, as these museums are priceless repositories of the automotive industry's heritage.