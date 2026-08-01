Honda's 9 Rarest Motorcycles And What They're Worth

Even the biggest global companies have an origin story. But few are as much of a testament to resilience as Honda's. At the end of 2019, the Honda Motor Co. celebrated its cumulative global production hitting a grand total of 400 million motorbikes. But rewind 80 years to the company's founding year — 1946 — and founder Soichiro Honda's reality looked very different.

After selling his piston company, Tokai Seiki (which had been bombed during World War II and hit by an earthquake), Soichiro Honda began bolting leftover military generator engines onto bicycle frames as a way to meet Japan's need for cheap, reliable transportation. In 1949, he built his first motorcycle: the 98-cubic-centimeter Dream D. Its 3 horsepower at 5,000 rpm might seem laughable by today's standards, but the bike was a significant step up from the A-type engine the company developed just two years earlier and produced just 1 hp, used army-issue hot-water bottles as fuel tanks, and ran on fuel made from pine resin.

In 1959, Honda entered the Isle of Man TT world championship for the first time, sending a team of four riders to race using the RC142 — a bike heavily influenced by the Honda Benly CB92. That same year, Honda shipped its Super Cub C100 — one of the longest-running motorbike models on the planet — across the Pacific to the U.S., and went on to become the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer. A crown it has never handed back.

But production volume only tells a part of the Honda story. Buried somewhere inside those 400 million mass-produced commuters and scooters are a handful of machines Honda barely built at all — factory racers and homologation specials made in the dozens or hundreds, not the millions. Here are nine of the rarest bikes Honda ever made.