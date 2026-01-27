10 Top-Rated Car Museums To Visit In The US

The National Association of Automobile Museums maintains an extensive roster of member institutions spread across the United States. It's an impressively long list, but membership alone is not a measure of excellence. Only a select few rise above the rest as the closest thing to a pilgrimage for automotive enthusiasts, and a worthy engineering and historical/engineering classroom for casual visitors with a passing interest in cars.

These museums are more than just expensive parking lots stuffed with polished metal. At their best, they possess cultural, historical, architectural, and engineering significance of a caliber that inspires near-fanatical worship. It's hardly surprising: automobiles, perhaps more than any other modern piece of engineering, tell stories about the minds who built them, the cultures that embraced them as a national invention, and the subtle art of daring that propelled innovation.

Our ranking of the pinnacle of automotive preservation in the United States relied on audience ratings from TripAdvisor. In truth, though, visiting any museum on this list is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, regardless of where it falls in the order. So buckle up.