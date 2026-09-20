10 Rare Indian Motorcycles And What They're Worth

Indian officially — yet wrongly — bills itself as America's first motorcycle company (even though the oldest motorcycle brand isn't Indian or even Harley-Davidson). And during the 1910s, Indian was the largest in the world. But even the greats have to start somewhere, and for Indian, that was Springfield, Massachusetts, where George Hendee founded the Hendee Manufacturing Company in 1897.

In 1901, Hendee hired engineer Oscar Hedstrom, and the pair opened a downtown factory to build gasoline-powered bikes. Their first prototype followed that year (with Indian celebrating it 125 years later with gorgeous hand-painted bikes) and hit the streets in 1902. By 1905, roughly 1,000 Indians had been built; in 1913, it made 32,000. Then, in 1953, it closed up shop, inadvertently creating one of the rarest and most collectible Indian bikes of all time.

From 1902's single-cylinder Indian Camelback to the 1953 Chief, Indian built a great many ordinary motorcycles and a small number of extraordinary ones. Some are hard to tell from a bicycle, like the 1903 Camelback. Some were experiments the market rejected, like the 1914 Hendee Special, whose electric starter failed and triggered one of the first bike recalls. And some were contract builds for the U.S. Army and Department of War.

Below, we rank 10 rare Indian motorcycles, most common to rarest, based on the best available production figures and, where possible, survivor counts. Values come from verified auction sales or, where a bike hasn't changed hands publicly, estimates from major auction houses.