How Complaints From The British Led To Harley-Davidson Creating The XR-750

The year was 1969. Hundreds of millions of viewers tuned in to watch the moon landing. Woodstock blew attendees' minds. And in motorcycle racing, the AMA Grand National Championship's rules regarding engine displacement bowed to pressure from British motorcycle makers.

Before 1969, displacement regulations mandated that side-valve engines, like the kind of stuff Harley-Davidson was fielding, could be up to 750 cubic centimeters (45.8 cubic inches). Overhead-valve (OHV) engines, on the other hand, were limited to 500cc (about 30.5 cubic inches). That put British brands in the Grand National Championship, like Triumph, Norton, and the once-iconic BSA, at a distinct disadvantage. At first, the British motorcycle brands just put up with it. Sort of. But by the later part of the decade, the Brits were pushing to change the rules. After some pressure, the AMA agreed to allow OHV-engined bikes to have up to 750cc of displacement.

With a newly leveled playing field, Harley-Davidson Race Team Manager Dick O'Brian and his team set to work adapting the design of its 900cc (55 cubic-inch) Sportster XLR Ironhead engine for use in the AMA Grand National Championship. The bike would have to replace the KR750 and its air-cooled, side-valve 45-cubic-inch flathead. To make things work with the new rules, the team had to set up the design of the Sportster's twin to handle flat track racing. They improved the oiling of the original design, added special cast-iron cylinder heads, ditched the generator for a magneto, and met the 750cc displacement limit. Just like that, the Motor Company's racing team had created something special.