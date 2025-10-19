Here Are All The Car-Related Perks Of Having A Costco Membership
Apart from the low prices on hot dogs, smartphones, and a 12-pack of Coke, Costco is a great place for those who love cars. It's almost like the wholesale retailer was created just for people looking for tires and cheap gas, but the big surprise is that there's more to it than that.
Costco provides a discount not only on car rentals but also on purchasing a new or used car from a dealer. Accessories like wiper blades and seat covers — far beyond tires — are also appealing for those who think Walmart is the only place for those items. And, you can even get a discount on your next car repair or find a low rate on car insurance. One thing that makes this all convenient for auto enthusiasts is that it's all under one roof. You can grab wiper blades and a case of oil but also fill up your tank.
After scouring around for the best deals and discounts, here are the best discounts and benefits of having a Costco membership, with an added dose of reality if you are shopping around. That's because not every discount or deal might be as compelling as you might think. Particularly with tires, there are quite a few deals to be had at retailers like Discount Tire. The lesson? Your mileage will vary, and even though you have a Costco membership, it's still a good idea to shop around, check online prices, and look for deals beyond the one store.
Tire deals
Costco often has an entire section of their store set aside for tires, and you can find some steep discounts. The savings can be a little hit or miss, though. One TikTok user explained how you can save either $60 or $80 off the price of four tires, but it's based on the total cost. The $80 discount is only if the set of tires costs more than $899.99, for example. The good news is that Costco tire deals include free tire installation. Another important perk to shopping for tires at Costco is that the company has a helpful website where you can search based on the car you own. The entire process is pretty slick because you can also schedule the tire installation.
Not everyone is sold on the tire prices at Costco, including one Reddit poster who said his discount was only $50 off a set of tires (for a total price of $899.99). In that same discussion board, another user mentioned a steeper discount at Costco on four Bridgestone Ecopia 442+ tires that cost $675.93 for a Toyota Corolla and ended up being about $200 cheaper than Discount Tire.
Another benefit related to tires: many Costco stores have a free tire inflation station, but it comes with a few caveats. One is that there's a big sign by the station that says it's for Costco members only. Will the Costco police (as if they exist) arrest you if you use it? Not at all. Should you try? Maybe not. By the way, it's only open during the fueling station hours since that's where they are typically located, although you might find them near the tire service center.
Incentives on buying a car
Who knew that Costco also offers incentives on buying or leasing a new or used car? Members can go to CostcoAuto.com and search for the make and model they want or call a toll-free number (it's 1-800-755-2519) to talk to a customer service rep about options. The site provides safety information and reviews but also a way to select the exact trim level you want. You can compare three vehicles to see which one meets your needs. To do a search, you have to supply your Costco membership information. That said, no — Costco doesn't actually sell you the car.
The way it works is that you do most of the research and select a vehicle through the website, but then you have to go to a dealer to make the actual purchase. For new cars, the Costco site is more of a lead generator in that you can find the exact make and model you want, but then when you go to the dealer, you can ask about your preferred vehicle and see if it's available. However, when you do make a purchase, since the dealer is an approved seller, you use a Costco form that spells out the discounts. You can also take advantage of the manufacturer incentives. What that means is the Costco program is essentially predetermining the price you'll pay.
There's also an incentive program for buying an electric vehicle and a special discount if you want to buy a Volvo. That last discount is worth looking into — it's $1,250 off a new Volvo for Executive members and $1,000 off for Gold Star and Business members.
Fuel savings
You might be the type of driver who buys a Costco membership for the low-priced gas and the extra perk has to do with the pizza or cheap lightbulbs. That's because the savings actually do add up, as one Reddit poster from Fresno, Texas, explained. The savings amounted to about 10 cents per gallon compared to stations in that area, or about $5 for a fill. If you add that up over a few months, you'll more than pay for the Gold membership that costs $65.
Interestingly enough, that was roughly the same finding when we did the math recently about the true cost savings of buying gas at Costco. In the course of a year, we found that it will take roughly six months to recoup the cost of the Gold membership. Now, this is where we have to mention the lines. As we also discovered, the long lines can make you think twice. Once again, the same Reddit posters complained it's due to the fact that people have to fish out their membership details and are likely there to buy other items at the main store. Your mileage may vary. In a recent weekday visit, the lines were extremely short.
And then there's this cold, hard truth: Costco does offer a great price on fuel, but does it always make sense to drive out of your way to benefit from those savings? Not really. Many local fueling stations offer discounts. At Circle K and Holiday stations, for example, you can often find coupons that will save you about 7 cents per gallon. Many Costco members combine the savings — they buy gas, pizzas, a few cases of pop and other groceries all in one trip.
Car repair discount
Just when you think Costco membership is all about the low fuel prices, discount tires, and hot dogs. The truth? There's also a great perk related to car repairs. You can expect to save about 15% off your normal bill at one of the almost 1,500 partner shops (which includes both dealerships and independent repair shops). Once again, it all revolves around a form you have to fill out. The basic idea, like the car shopping portal, is that you type in your name and location, plus your membership info, and then receive a unique ID to use at that repair shop.
On Reddit, one customer reported saving about $150 using the program. Other users said they had worse luck. They felt the dealership had marked up the service repair by 25%, which negates any discount from Costco. It's important to remember that there are about 900 dealerships in the program, but the rest are regular auto repair shops.
There are a few caveats once again that are worth mentioning. One is that this is for any car in your household, not for Cousin Jimmy across town or your sister visiting from Florida. As far as what is covered, Costco mentions wheel alignments, brakes, issues with heating and cooling, and other repairs but does not provide an exhaustive list. It's best to check with the repair shop about how the Costco discount can be applied before you agree to any repairs.
Car rentals
Costco doesn't have a fleet of rental cars sitting out front, but you can use your membership to arrange a lower-cost rental. Similar to both the repair shop discount and buying a car, you can use the main Costco Travel portal to search for a rental, plug in the dates, and pick your vehicle. The whole process is arguably easier than using Expedia, and there's a lot less sticker shock.
One Instagram user reported finding a rental for the same vehicle and length of time, and even the same rental car company, for about half of what she paid without using the portal. It's important to keep checking for rates as you would with any travel aggregator like Booking.com because other Costco members have explained that rates change day to day. There are a few extra perks, though, compared to Booking.com and other travel services. Costco lets you add one additional driver to the rental contract at no charge. There are no cancellation fees, and you automatically receive a large fruit basket when you pay at the front desk. That last part is a joke, but you don't have to pay in advance.
The catch — if there is one — is that car rental companies often offer incentives for repeat customers or through their own membership channels. For example, the Hertz Gold membership lets you skip the line but also earns you free rentals over time. That's only if you consistently use your Hertz membership to do the rental, though.
Batteries and other accessories
Most of the savings so far have been related to car repairs, buying a new car, or receiving a discount on your auto repair. Tire and gas price savings are also nice. However, the next time you are wandering around the store looking for deals, know that you can also find discounts on batteries, seat covers, windshield wipers, and plenty of other accessories.
We recently called the Costco battery deals "smashing good" compared to what you might find at an auto parts store. While we might not have hard data on all batteries sold at Costco compared to Sam's Club or Walmart — and, to be honest, no one seems to have that info — it's worth mentioning that the discounts are usually around $50 to $100. One Reddit user said the savings amounted to around $65 compared to other shops. We've seen plenty of chatter about the "catch" on Costco batteries, though — which is that they have a limited selection.
Many other accessories are available for both cars and trucks. Reddit users reported good savings on snow brushes, motor oil, sun shades, and microfiber cloths. In that same discussion, a user mentioned that windshield wipers are cheaper elsewhere. Other members have said seat covers, lighting kits, and bike racks are all priced lower than other stores.
Car insurance
One last benefit to shopping at Costco has to do with insurance. Once again, this program is similar to the auto repair shop discount or renting a car — Costco doesn't actually sell auto insurance. They do partner with American Family Insurance to offer Connect.
It's important to look into the nitty-gritty details, though. Users reported on Reddit that you have to have a clean driving record, and that the rates have not been great lately. That said, the program does provide several interesting perks beyond the actual insurance coverage. There's no added cost for windshield repair coverage, even though many insurance companies do charge more for that. Something called Accident Travel Expense Coverage provides reimbursements if you have an accident while traveling. The Connect service also includes roadside assistance, although that's a fairly common inclusion with other insurance providers. You can also renew the service easily — and (they say) for life. That probably means the life of your Costco membership, and there are obviously caveats about having too many accidents or speeding tickets that could prevent you from renewing.
As with the fuel savings, it's a good idea to shop around before using this perk. Some of the auto insurance discounts are well worth checking into, but you might find better deals if you bundle home and auto with another company. Also, there is value in using the same insurance firm that knows your vehicle (and you), has proven their trust over time, and could offer additional discounts for being a loyal customer.