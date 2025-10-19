Here Are All The Car-Related Perks Of Having A Costco Membership

Apart from the low prices on hot dogs, smartphones, and a 12-pack of Coke, Costco is a great place for those who love cars. It's almost like the wholesale retailer was created just for people looking for tires and cheap gas, but the big surprise is that there's more to it than that.

Costco provides a discount not only on car rentals but also on purchasing a new or used car from a dealer. Accessories like wiper blades and seat covers — far beyond tires — are also appealing for those who think Walmart is the only place for those items. And, you can even get a discount on your next car repair or find a low rate on car insurance. One thing that makes this all convenient for auto enthusiasts is that it's all under one roof. You can grab wiper blades and a case of oil but also fill up your tank.

After scouring around for the best deals and discounts, here are the best discounts and benefits of having a Costco membership, with an added dose of reality if you are shopping around. That's because not every discount or deal might be as compelling as you might think. Particularly with tires, there are quite a few deals to be had at retailers like Discount Tire. The lesson? Your mileage will vary, and even though you have a Costco membership, it's still a good idea to shop around, check online prices, and look for deals beyond the one store.