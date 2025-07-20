Should You Buy A Car Through Costco? Here's What The Auto Program Actually Offers

Americans have a serious love affair with Costco. It's the third-largest retailer on the planet behind Walmart and Amazon, according to a 2024 report from Statista. Where else can you buy a $5 rotisserie chicken alongside items like a one-ounce gold bar, a 72-pound wheel of parmesan cheese, or a cheap, but rather attractive funeral casket for your dearly departed?

Costco sells products for your car, too, like discounted tires, batteries, and the company's signature Kirkland brand motor oil. But did you know that you can purchase an entire car from the discount warehouse club? Well, sort of. Since 1989, the Costco Auto Program has been available to purportedly score club members a great deal on new or even used cars.

To be clear, you're not actually buying a vehicle through Costco, but instead, through one of its network of approximately 3,000 dealerships, which have been vetted and specially trained to interact with Costco customers.