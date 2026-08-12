Flock Cameras Are Going To Get Drivers Killed

It's bad enough that Flock cameras and other license plate readers are conducting mass surveillance, not just license plates but other identifying markings as well. Even worse is how frequently errors take place, with significant effects on innocent people. Friend-of-the-site Joel Feder, Director of Content & Product at The Drive, brought a great deal of attention to this issue after his own detention in a press car Range Rover that was incorrectly identified as stolen. Though certainly a harrowing experience, Feder had it relatively easy compared to some. Police were willing to have a discussion with him rather than yanking him out of the car at gunpoint. Others have not been so lucky, even suffering injuries and serving time behind bars for crimes they didn't commit.

Flock claims that its system is anywhere from 93% to 99% accurate, depending on who you ask. Still, if it's scanning 20 billion license plates each month, an excellent 99% accuracy rate still leaves 200 million errors. And that's just the mistakes the system makes. Human error is a problem as well, on both ends of the equation. In Feder's case, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office incorrectly entered the missing license plate that led to his detention, as well as marking it stolen rather than simply lost as it had been reported. Additionally, the officers who detained him failed to verify that the plate on his Range Rover actually matched the plate that came up on their hit list before surrounding him in a Kohl's parking lot.

These three issues — bad data entry, scanning errors, and officers not verifying information before engaging — are causing problems at every step in the process. Combined with the vast number of license plates being routinely scanned, these technical, administrative, and procedural issues create real problems for real people, including false arrest and imprisonment. At this rate, it's only a matter of time before an itchy trigger finger leads to loss of life over a data error.