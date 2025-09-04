Cops Ticket Dodge Charger EV For A Loud Exhaust It Doesn't Have

It's one thing to be accused of a crime you didn't commit. It's quite another to be accused of something that's simply impossible, like having an excessively loud muffler on your EV. That's exactly what happened to one Dodge Charger EV owner, reports The Drive.

The owner, Mike, was driving with a group in Stillwater, Minnesota. As he described it to The Drive, he was pretty far back in the group when the lead car took off, fast and loud, from a traffic light. He got stuck at the red light, at which point a state trooper turned around and pulled up behind him. When the light turned green, he got pulled over. As he told The Drive:

"The trooper stepped up and immediately told me my car's exhaust was way too loud and was disturbing the peace," Mike continued. "I tried telling him it's an EV and doesn't have an exhaust or an engine, and he stated he's not gonna argue with me."

He was cited for a loud muffler, a missing front license plate, and a public nuisance to annoy, injure, or endanger safety. This sounds like pretty normal Charger behavior, except that the electric Charger Daytona doesn't have a muffler. An Instagram video shows Mike trying to explain this to the trooper, but he simply wasn't having it.