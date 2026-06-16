The Most Conservative Automaker Created The Wildest Muscle Car Graphics

There must have been something in the water back in 1969, because not only were the Big Three Detroit automakers delivering more horsepower than ever before to the V8-loving summer of love generation, but even the most staid and conservative suits at AMC were getting in on the action. It was that year that AMC partnered with Hurst to build the dragstrip-ready SC/Rambler (the SC stands for Super Car), which was also referred to as the Scrambler. And it had the wild child aesthetic to match its go-fast goods, breaking from tradition at AMC.

It's easy to believe that the American Motors Corporation was committed to performance from the off, but in the early 1960s nothing could've seemed further from the truth. While Ford was busy rehabbing its reputation developing the Mustang and working with Carroll Shelby, Chevrolet was pumping out Corvettes, and Chrysler was inventing the muscle car, AMC was committed to affordable and fuel-sipping economy cars.

With drag racing's popularity skyrocketing at the end of the 1960s, AMC looked to deliver an inexpensive way to go fast down the 1320. Sure, everyone was building a muscle car at the time, but AMC took it a step further and built this car explicitly for use in the NHRA's F/Stock drag racing class. It was a little late to the big-engine-in-a-small-car party, but it was a tried and true way to build speed. AMC took its compact Rambler, plopped the muscle-bound 390 cubic inch (6.4-liter) V8, with 315 raging ponies, from the AMX into the engine bay, and let it eat. Every one of these engines was mated to a BorgWarner T-10 close-ratio four-speed gearbox, and put power down through a 3.45:1 "Twin Grip" limited-slip differential.