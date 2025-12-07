Why Did Most Cars Go From Iron To Aluminum Engine Blocks?

Much has changed in the automotive industry since the beginning of the 20th century. Traditionally, the material trusted under the hood for engine blocks was iron. In fact, some brands like Dodge and Ram still use iron engine blocks in some vehicles. However, there has been a gradual move toward aluminum, dethroning what had been the go-to standard.

It's not that aluminum is some new metal that manufacturers just recently started experimenting with; on the contrary, in terms of its use in engines, there have been several examples dating back to the 1960s. For example, Chevy's RPO ZL1 – a 427 with an aluminum alloy block — was an early adopter. Others included Oldsmobile, Chrysler, and Plymouth, to name a few, during the same decade. The Buick 3.5-liter V8 (later sold to Rover) also featured an aluminum block, and was one of the smallest displacement production V8s ever made.

The big reason automakers were looking into aluminum so intently during the '60s is that — although earlier versions of the metal didn't hold up well against the brute strength of iron — engineers had made strides in the metallurgy process over in Europe. Before muscle cars rose to prominence, U.S. automakers wanted to be competitive in the compact market, where weight was a major consideration. And the weight advantage of aluminum over iron was substantial — iron is nearly three times the density of pure aluminum, significantly tipping the scales.

Weight is still a driving factor for aluminum blocks, as drivers expect greater fuel economy and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has tightened emissions standards. One way to reduce fuel consumption and lower a vehicle's CO2 output is to reduce its weight, requiring less energy from the engine.