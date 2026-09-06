10 Super Rare Pony Cars And What They're Worth Today

The 1960s are among the most celebrated decades for automotive enthusiasts, particularly in America. The reason is simple. The pony/muscle car era democratized speed, bringing massive, potent V8 engines into the hands of the common human. Soon, these cars were everywhere. Famously, Ford sold a whopping 2.7 million Mustangs from 1964 to 1971, turning this pony car into one of the company's most successful nameplates.

While pony car is often used interchangeably with muscle car, they are not the same thing. Muscle cars were based on mid-size platforms and were larger and heavier, but were also equipped with big-block V8s, which made them perfect for drag racing. Meanwhile, pony cars were smaller and lighter, which aided handling and agility, and came with either small-block or big-block V8s.

With millions sold during such a short period, you'd imagine that '60s pony cars are still common and affordable. That's largely true, but only if you want a run-of-the-mill pony car that sold in the tens of thousands. Highly specific models, like high-performance versions and factory specials, command massive prices today.

And then there are the unicorns — pony cars so rare, you'll probably never spot one in the wild. Most models we list here are scarcer than a Ferrari 250 GTO (just 39 built) and several have commanded seven-figure sums at recent auctions. So from convertibles packing race-bred engines to experimental high-tech machines, here are 10 super rare pony cars and the prices they fetch today.