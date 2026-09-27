12 Quick EVs That Can Hit 60 MPH In 3.5 Seconds Or Less

You can bash EVs as dull to drive. You can also claim they are limited by range and charging infrastructure. What you can't say, however, is that they are slow. EVs have pushed the performance envelope forward so significantly that they have begun to challenge decades of internal-combustion supercar development.

Today, you can buy an electric crossover like the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance and embarrass most supercars at the light. Heck, you can do it in a pickup truck (Rivian R1T) or a luxury sedan (Lucid Air Sapphire). These are just some of the vehicles that will feature in our list of EVs that can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds or less. For the uninitiated, that's supercar territory, with some EVs even reaching hypercar acceleration figures! The real kicker is that many of these EVs are relatively affordable for the performance they offer.

To keep the figures realistic, every price tag mentioned below factors in the mandatory destination charge, and all 0-to-60 times are official manufacturer claims. Let's begin.