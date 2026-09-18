This Rolls-Royce Phantom Has Hummingbird Art Made From Dozens Of Pieces Of Abalone Shell

Both of the rear picnic tables feature the same motif of a hummingbird feeding on a flower. 53 individual pieces of abalone shell and mother-of-pearl were used on each one, with 18 pieces used just for the wings. Then, on the waterfall panel between the rear seats, a large piece of wood has an intricate botanical pattern made from 84 different pieces. Each piece was laser-cut 0.06 mm larger than the necessary size, leaving a burn margin for the razor, and then hand-filed. "Each individual edge is worked until it meets its neighbor with no visible seam – an essential step for certain elements – in particular, the hummingbird's wings, where only a human hand can achieve a suitably precise fit," said Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce

The entire project was developed over more than 9 months, partially because abalone shell is "unusually fine and brittle," so it took a long time to figure out how it could all actually be done. The team went through six iterations before the technique was finalized, discovering that they had to "first reduce the thickness of the pearl and abalone, so that each fragment could be set gently but firmly into place, before being lacquered." It took 45 hours in total to create the three panels, with about half of that time for finishing touches after the pieces had been cut and fitted.

Rolls-Royce

But why use abalone when the car is inspired by hummingbirds? Well, the nacreous inner surface of the shells are light-refracting and iridescent, and about as close as you can get to the shimmering prismatic feathers of a hummingbird when it comes to materials found in the natural world that could actually be used in a car. (Rolls-Royce has used feathers in cars before, though.)