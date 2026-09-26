5 Motorcycles Faster Than Honda's CBR1100XX, Once The Fastest Factory Bike Ever Built

When Honda launched the revolutionary CBR1100XX, the 178 mile per hour superbike colloquially nicknamed Super Blackbird after the Lockheed SR-71 spy plane, it completely changed the trajectory of the motorcycle industry. Particularly in Japan, bikemakers started targeting outright top speed as the new metric of performance. Compared to everything that came before it, the CBR1100XX pushed the envelope of motorcycle aerodynamics, handling, and acceleration. The Blackbird was an instant sales smash success, moving over 17,000 units, pushed almost entirely on its high-speed stability merits, and soon others wanted in on that game.

With 149 horsepower from a 1,137 cc four-cylinder engine, the big speed Honda had everything you need to go super fast in a sleek and stable package. Not only was this the fastest motorcycle available at the time, it was also the fastest thing Honda had ever sold to the public, as it exceeded the top speed of the contemporary NSX by 10 mph. Very few sports cars could go faster than this at the time, and all of them were significantly more expensive.

It took a few years for the Blackbird's top speed to be beaten, and few motorcycles have had the power to top it in the three decades since. For several years there was even an unofficial "gentleman's agreement" between motorcycle manufacturers to tone down the top speed competition for fear of speed limiter legislation. There are a small handful of motorcycles that have broken the informal treaty, however, and some have even managed to crack the 200-mph barrier in stock form. Here's a rundown of five totally awesome motorcycles capable of faster top speeds than the Blackbird.