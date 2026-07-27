Kawasaki's Fastest Motorcycles, Ranked By Top Speed

The Japanese "big four," Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki, have been battling for motorcycle dominance since the 1950s, producing ever faster and better superbikes. Each of these companies has its own philosophy on what makes the perfect superbike, and Kawasaki's has always been akin to "nothing else on the tarmac should pass you." From the Z1 900, which shattered the 24-hour speed record in 1972, to the famous Ninja line, Kawasaki has always represented the ultimate top speed benchmark.

You could argue that Kawasaki's pursuit of speed was also one of the biggest reasons motorcycle manufacturers reached a gentlemen's agreement to limit all bikes to a top speed of 186 mph. This, of course, deprived us of the excitement a new speed demon brings to the table. Every new superbike, and particularly Kawasaki's models, is easily capable of going past that figure and landing in the 200-mph realm. But, of course, we can't know which one is the fastest, because they all have the same 186-mph top speed.

But don't you worry, because in our list of Kawasaki's fastest motorcycles — which includes models like the GPZ900R Ninja, the ZX-10 Tomcat, and the Ninja ZX-9R — we'll also give you the derestricted top speed of some models, showing you how far this manufacturer has really pushed the game. And to be absolutely sure about the top speed figures, we cross-referenced data from official brochures and reputable publications, aiming to be as precise as possible. Now, let's unpack Kawasaki's fearsome speed kings!