The History Of The Gentlemen's Agreement That Capped Motorcycle Speed

Have you ever wondered why a bunch of high-performance superbikes from different brands all mysteriously topped out at 186 mph? No, it's not some physical limitation that even Emmett Brown couldn't overcome. It's because motorcycle makers did what humans do when the adults start looking at them funny — they calmed down.

What became known as the "gentlemen's agreement" was a fully voluntary accord to cap motorcycle top speeds at 300 km/h (or about 186 mph). This was a direct reaction to the top-speed arms race that was motorcycle manufacturing in the late '90s, punctuated by the Suzuki Hayabusa's ability to hit 194 mph in testing by CycleWorld. To take a step back, those speeds on four wheels can feel sketchy. The industry saw the writing on the wall and decided it would rather self-police than get policed.

It wasn't a paranoid imagination, either. A movement bubbled up in Europe with sights set on high-speed bikes, specifically looking to limit motorcycles to 300 km/h. Kawasaki USA even admitted to CycleWorld that its 2000 ZX-12R could go faster, but had to be limited to stay within these proposed limits.