Nissan Z Kaze Concept Has The T-Tops The New Z Has Always Deserved

While the big change with the Kaze concept is the addition of T-tops, that's not all this bright blue Z brings to the table. It's also been worked over by GReddy (thus the stripes), with a new exhaust, intake, and front-mount intercooler. Nissan hasn't published any performance numbers, but turbo engines like these love to breathe more freely. That extra power, plus the weight reduction from the carbon bodywork, certainly offsets whatever performance is lost to the weight, complexity, and rigidity sacrifices inherent in the T-tops.

Nissan

Those awesome 18-inch LMGT2 wheels from the Nismo catalog — an evolution of the three-piece LMGT1 wheels from the Skyline 400R — haven't been in production for a long time, so the Kaze's product planners had to source an original set. The wheels were then "painstakingly restored and rebuilt," and they're 10 inches wide up front and 11 inches wide in the rear, which means they've certainly been widened.

Through those T-tops, we can see the Kaze's interior, which has also been worked over. It's done up in light leather, which ought to keep the seats from getting too hot when parked out in the sun — a real problem with too many modern cars. It's a much more flattering shade than the tan color that's actually available on production Zs, and it's coincidentally the feature I'd think is most likely to actually hit the market — not that it should be the one. I'd gladly trade all the performance gains and the interior beauty just to get those sweet, sweet T-tops. The seats also get Nissan's Bose Personal Plus headrest speakers, a feature not available on the existing Z.