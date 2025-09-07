These Were The Last Cars You Could Buy With T-Tops

Just like pop-up headlights, the T-top roof has gone the way of the dodo and become a part of automotive history. The perfect compromise between a hardtop and a convertible, T-tops were two removable panels in the roof of the cabin, with a center crossbar in the middle connecting the windscreen to the roll-hoop. These panels were either glass or paint matched to the body, and when removed, were sold as the safer, stylish alternative to traditional drop-tops.

First introduced in the late 1960s, countless manufacturers gave the T-top a shot, and we saw the roof being used in a plethora of different cars. From American land yachts like the Buick Century and Dodge Daytona, as well as Pony cars like the Mustang and Camaro. Japan gave it a go too, with the Toyota MR2 and Nissan 300ZX getting optional T-tops. Cult classics like the Subaru Brat and Suzuki X90 only got weirder and cooler with their split roof.

It was widely utilized, but nobody embraced the T-top the way General Motors did. First seen on the C3 Corvette in 1968, the T-top sold so well that Chevy discontinued the standard convertible in 1976. GM would be both the alpha and omega of the T-Top, with the Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Camaro being the final two cars to have the removable roof panels, offering it until both were discontinued in 2002.