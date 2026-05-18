2027 Nissan Z Nismo Pairs Perfectly With A Manual Transmission, Almost Like It Should've Had One From The Beginning

For years, I've liked to joke that the new Nissan Z is a fake car. Nissan keeps releasing sales reports that claim people are buying them, but I've never known someone who's bought one, I don't see them on the street, and I've definitely never driven one. Are we sure this is a real car? Well, whether the sales figures are legit or not, I can at least tell you one thing — now that I've driven the 2027 Nissan Z Nismo with its newly available manual transmission, I can tell you for sure that it's a real car. It's also so good, you have to wonder why Nissan didn't offer the manual option from the beginning.

How does it drive on the street? I couldn't tell you. In a move I think we can all agree was deeply unfair, Nissan insisted that, instead of driving the three-pedal Nismo Z on public roads, we drive the car around Sonoma again and again. It was miserable. Every time we pulled into the pits after a session where I felt even more confident than I had when we'd pulled out, all I could think was, "Why won't they let me see how this car drives in rush hour traffic where it was really meant to be enjoyed?" But worry not, despite the trials and tribulations I faced to bring you this stick-shift Nismo Z review, I have survived. And man, I really want to drive that manual Nismo again.

Full Disclosure: Nissan wanted to trick me into believing the 2027 Nissan Z Nismo manual is a real car so bad, it bought me a plane ticket to SF, put me in a car to a hotel in Napa, shuttled me to Sonoma where snacks and cars were provided, shuttled me to a different hotel, and then flew me home the next night. Also, they allowed me to charge a small stick of deodorant to my room after I realized I'd left mine at home.