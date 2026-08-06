Burt Reynolds Got Free Pontiac Trans Ams Starting In The '70s (Until GM Cut Him Off)

Company presidents only last for so long, and a few years after Reynolds was promised a new Trans Am every year for the rest of his life, Pontiac got a new president. One day, when Reynolds didn't hear anything about his annual vehicular gift, he decided to ring up Pontiac. He was told, "That was the old president. He liked your movies. I'm the new one. I don't like your movies!"

If you're a true Burt Reynolds fan, a die-hard Smokey and the Bandit fan, or even a fan of movie cars, I implore you to read through Reynolds' interview with Car and Driver from 2016, which I can't believe is already a decade ago now — it has some really fun anecdotes from the actor's later years.

Reynolds passed away on September 6, 2018, at the age of 82. He outlived the Pontiac brand, which was a casualty of General Motors' corporate restructuring and bankruptcy in early 2010. The Firebird was a thing of the past by then, though, with its final year being way back in 2002.