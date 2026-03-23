2027 Nissan Z Gets Subtle Refresh With Fairlady-Inspired Styling, And A Manual For The Nismo
Ever since its debut in 2024, critics have dragged the racier Nismo version of the Nissan Z through the proverbial mud for its lack of a manual transmission, but mercifully that all changes for 2027. Nissan just announced the updated 2027 Z, which finally brings a good old-fashioned shift-it-yourself six-speed manual transmission and GT-R-derived iron-aluminum brake rotors to the top Nismo trim. There's also revised styling for the Sport and Performance trims, which we first saw on the JDM Fairlady Z a few months ago, and reworked suspension for the Z Performance.
Sadly the refresh doesn't bring any extra power to the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 along with the other revisions, so both Sport and Performance trims make do with 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, while Nismo Zs retain their 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque.
Two of our primary gripes about the Nismo Z when we drove it back in 2024 were its high price and the lack of a manual transmission option, so this update solves at least one of those concerns, since pricing for 2027 Z isn't available yet. (It's unlikely to change much, though.)
The Z Nismo's manual was tweaked for maximum driving fun
Most trims of the Nissan Z have been available with a manual transmission since the model's debut in 2023, but the performance and track-focused Z Nismo was not. Nissan says shift-it-yourself Z Nismos receive a dedicated engine tune, as well as an upgraded clutch compared to other manual-equipped Zs, as well as a new shift lever ratio for a shorter shift, and more solid feel during gear changes. Sounds tasty.
Mid-grade Z Performances receive new larger diameter shock absorbers, as well as new forged 19-inch black-spoke wheels and a new tan upholstery option. The Performance trim level retains its standard rev-matching abilities, mechanical limited-slip rear differential, red-painted four-piston front brakes with larger rotors, and Bridgestone Potenza high-performance tires.
All 2027 Nissan Zs receive a new cooled 15-watt magnetic wireless charger, a redesigned fuel tank that helps prevent fuel starve during high-G cornering, and a lovely new two-tone paint option: Shinkai Green Pearl Metallic with a black roof. Sport and Performance Zs receive a reworked front bumper that incorporates a body-color bar bisecting the grille, as well as an aerodynamically optimized bumper, grille, and internal ducting. Pricing for the updated 2027 Nissan Z is not available just yet, but Nissan says it will reach dealership showrooms sometime this summer — though the Z is going to a build-to-order-only model, so don't expect your local dealer to have any in stock.