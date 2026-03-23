2027 Nissan Z Gets Subtle Refresh With Fairlady-Inspired Styling, And A Manual For The Nismo

Ever since its debut in 2024, critics have dragged the racier Nismo version of the Nissan Z through the proverbial mud for its lack of a manual transmission, but mercifully that all changes for 2027. Nissan just announced the updated 2027 Z, which finally brings a good old-fashioned shift-it-yourself six-speed manual transmission and GT-R-derived iron-aluminum brake rotors to the top Nismo trim. There's also revised styling for the Sport and Performance trims, which we first saw on the JDM Fairlady Z a few months ago, and reworked suspension for the Z Performance.

Sadly the refresh doesn't bring any extra power to the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 along with the other revisions, so both Sport and Performance trims make do with 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, while Nismo Zs retain their 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque.

Nissan

Two of our primary gripes about the Nismo Z when we drove it back in 2024 were its high price and the lack of a manual transmission option, so this update solves at least one of those concerns, since pricing for 2027 Z isn't available yet. (It's unlikely to change much, though.)