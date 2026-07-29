SpaceX Starship Has A Panel Gap Problem On Its Heat Shield

The latest SpaceX Starship is quietly bobbing in the middle of the Indian Ocean. That may not seem like where a space rocket wants to be, but it actually represents a successful splashdown for the upper stage of the newest Version 3 model. It also landed on-target and may be recovered by boats and dragged back to shore. But there are problems lurking right there on the hull. It seems that, just like CEO Elon Musk's other company Tesla, SpaceX is suffering from a panel gap issue. Specifically, the heat shield shows clear white streaks, indicating that superheated air got between the heat shield tiles during atmospheric reentry. And that's not even the worst of the issues. Starship V3 has a long way to go before its ready to land astronauts on the Moon.

To be clear, the heat shield worked, in the sense that the Starship's upper stage made it back to Earth in one piece. Even the heat shield itself is in one piece, er, mostly. Of its 18,000 tiles, only a small handful fell off. But it didn't ace this test: According to a joint post by current and former space professionals, "Many dozens to hundreds of tiles were cracked, chipped, and substantially damaged." Combined with the white-streak indication of panel gaps, that brings the heat shield's status into serious question. Maybe it's fine! Then again, maybe it isn't, in which case it would need to be replaced with a brand-new one. In either case, the only way to know would be to spend weeks or months examining the shield.

If this sounds familiar, it's because it's the exact same procedure that the space shuttle had to go through during its life cycle, as Ars Technica notes. This is part of what prevented the shuttle from flying as frequently as airplanes, one of the original hopes of that project. SpaceX has the same hope for Starship, and in fact, it's insanely high (though falling) valuation depends on it. To be worth trillions of dollars, SpaceX needs to deliver on a number of promises, including vast satellite constellations, AI data centers in space, and frequent trips to the Moon for both personnel and cargo. Only Starship, not the company's reliable workhorse Falcon 9, can do all that. It needs to do all that a lot, though, meaning frequent flights. That's not possible if the heat shield has to be carefully examined every single time.